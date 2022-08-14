Osseo Merchants at Eau Claire Cavaliers

Eau Claire Cavaliers' Gabe O'Brien (47) gets a high five from manager Peter Bartingale on July 27 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Tilden Tigers and Eau Claire Cavaliers are headed to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.

Tilden and Eau Claire both won WBA regional titles over the weekend. The Cavaliers rallied to defeat Everest 4-3 to punch their ticket to state, while Tilden hammered Viroqua 13-4 on the Tigers' home field to keep the season alive.