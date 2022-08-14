The Tilden Tigers and Eau Claire Cavaliers are headed to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.
Tilden and Eau Claire both won WBA regional titles over the weekend. The Cavaliers rallied to defeat Everest 4-3 to punch their ticket to state, while Tilden hammered Viroqua 13-4 on the Tigers' home field to keep the season alive.
Caden Erickson hit a crucial three-run homer for Eau Claire in its clinching victory. Tilden won by 10-plus runs twice in regional play.
The Tigers and Cavaliers were the only two Chippewa River Baseball League teams to advance to the WBA state tournament. Seven squads from the CRBL participated in regionals. The state tournament will be played at sites in Sparta, Coon Valley, Viroqua and Onalaska next weekend.
Tilden beat the Rib Lake Osprey Friday evening 12-2. Jordan Steinmetz, Dane Weiland, Nolan Baier, Ben Steinmetz, and Lucas Steinmetz all scored runs in the game for Tilden.
The Osseo Merchants flattened the Glidden Orioles 19-1 Saturday evening but saw their hopes dashed with a 3-0 defeat to Haugen on Sunday. Some of Osseo’s leading hitters against Glidden were Nolan Matson, Gabe Richardson, Todd Wienkes, Jimmy Zawacki, Scott Hovell and Jesse Brockman.
In the River Falls regional bracket, Chippewa Falls beat La Crescent 10-8 behind three hits from Caleb Gardow but later fell to Prescott 5-1 in a season-ending defeat. In the Marshfield regional, the Eau Claire Bears beat the Marshfield Chaparrals 13-3 on Saturday but lost to Washburn 8-7 a day later.
The Eau Claire Rivermen went 1-1 in regional play at Ellsworth. The Rivermen lost to Hudson 3-0 but defeated Whittlesey 9-6.
Jim Falls beat Merrill 5-2 in its regional opener at Merrill, but lost to Hayward 9-3.
Saints win tennis invite
In prep sports action, Eau Claire North hosted a girls tennis tournament Saturday which Regis/McDonell won. Regis/McDonell defeated Tomah, Chippewa Falls and Hudson to win the invite.
The Saints' match against Hudson was the closest, with Regis/McDonell winning 4-3. Colleen Callaghan (No. 1) and Brittany Martin (No. 2) both won in singles, and Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta (No. 1) and Ava Smith/Therese Kern (No. 2) won in doubles.
Regis/McDonell defeated Tomah 7-0 and Chippewa Falls 6-1. Callaghan and Martin won both of their matches in the duals without dropping a game.
The Regis/McDonell ladies will be on the court and 9 AM Tuesday morning at Bay Port high school, then they are scheduled to be at University school of Milwaukee at 9 a.m. Friday morning.