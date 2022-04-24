The UW-Eau Claire softball team needed to wait until more than half its season had passed before it could play its home opener. When the Blugolds finally got their chance to play at Bollinger Fields on Saturday, they made it count.
Ellie Decker launched a walk-off home run in the first game of the day as the Blugolds swept a doubleheader from UW-Stevens Point, winning 5-4 in both matchups. Eau Claire trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 1, but Sadie Erickson and Claire Beck reached base with one out. Decker took care of the rest, belting the winning home run over the fence in right-center.
The Blugolds flipped the script in Game 2, scoring early and holding on late. Eau Claire built a 3-0 lead after two innings and fended off a Pointers rally.
Beck had four hits across the day for Eau Claire (19-7). Decker drove in four runs.
Cards go 3-0
The Chippewa Falls softball team went 3-0 at an invitational in Watertown on Saturday. The Cardinals beat Watertown 3-1, Kimberly 11-4 and Kettle Moraine 6-5.
Laken McEathron was the winning pitcher in two of the three victories. She struck out five batters.
Mykle Buhrow had two hits against Watertown and drove in three runs against Kimberly. Basia Olson had three RBIs against Kettle Moraine.
Mustangs, Abes win Border Battle
The Menomonie boys and Eau Claire Memorial girls track and field teams won the team titles at the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle on Friday.
Candace Burrell (pentathlon) and Emma Miller (shot put) both won individual events for the Memorial girls.
Gabe Tronnier (300-meter hurdles), Jayden Williams (high jump and triple jump) and Josh Boyette (pole vault and long jump) all won events for Menomonie.
Menomonie wins 3
The Menomonie boys tennis team won three duals at Saturday’s invitational at Hartford Union. The Mustangs beat Oak Creek, Slinger and Westosha Central in tournament action.
Blue Devils take team crown
The UW-Stout women’s golf team took home first place at the UW-Platteville Invitational over the weekend. The Blue Devils won by 154 strokes.
Abbey Filipiak took first place individually, carding a 78 and an 84 across two days of play. Sydney Grimm tied for second at 166.
The Blue Devils men finished in a three-way tie for third at the St. John’s University Spring Invitational.
Kupczak powers Stout sweep
Lexy Kupczak homered twice in Game 1 of the UW-Stout softball team’s 7-5, 2-1 sweep of UW-Platteville on Sunday. She hit a three-run shot in the third inning and a solo home run in the fifth inning. She drove in five runs in the first game.
Ashley Jacobson hit a home run in Game 2 for the Blue Devils.
Blugold women 2nd in La Crosse
The UW-Eau Claire women’s track and field team took second place at the Phil Esten Challenge in La Crosse last weekend. Gabby Hicks won the discus throw for the Blugolds.
The Eau Claire men placed third, with wins from Sam Verkeke (1,500 meters), Wes Keller (high jump), Yakob Ekouke (discus) and Abrahm Schroedl (decathlon).
Pointers sweep Blugolds
UW-Stevens Point swept a pair of games against the UW-Eau Claire baseball team on Saturday, 5-2 and 10-5. Ryan Venne hit a home run in the Game 1 defeat, finishing 2 for 4. He was 4 for 8 on the day.
Andrew Murphy had three hits for Eau Claire in the second game.