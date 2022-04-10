The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team on Saturday received its championship rings for its NCAA title last fall. The Blugolds were honored at a ceremony at the McPhee Center, where they received the jewelry they earned last November in St. Louis.
Eau Claire earned its first national championship in volleyball by defeating Calvin 3-0 in the Division III title game on Nov. 20. The Blugolds went 35-3 last season and were the first WIAC school to win the national title since 2005.
“I feel like I am just looking around just trying to take it all in, just remember this moment,” middle hitter Kendra Baierl said after the title-clinching win. “I wanted to play college volleyball to win a national championship, and it’s happening. That is just unbelievable to me. It is so crazy.”
That energy hasn’t waned much since November. The Blugolds were met with excitement throughout Saturday’s ceremony.
The ceremony was followed by an alumni scrimmage.
Huskies strong in openers
Eau Claire North was strong on the diamond in its baseball and softball season openers.
The Huskies baseball team bashed 11 hits in an 11-1 win over Rice Lake on Friday. North scored four times in the first inning. Cole Bakkum had a pair of hits and Andrew Milner picked up the win on the mound.
North’s softball team beat Fall Creek 8-1 behind homers from Kira Schubert and Isabella Olson. Maddie Parker struck out nine and held the Crickets to one hit during six innings in the circle.
Rails earn first MBC win
The Altoona baseball team secured its first victory as a member of the Middle Border Conference with a 7-4 triumph over Ellsworth on Saturday.
Dyllan Bauer pitched four strong innings to earn the win, and Ben Kuenkel knocked two hits to lead the offense. Trent Cornell drove in a pair of runs.
Shaffer, Haag power romp
Samantha Shaffer scored twice in the first minute of the game and Alison Haag added two goals of her own in the Regis/McDonell girls soccer team’s 11-0 win over Wautoma-Wild Rose on Friday.
Eight different players scored for Regis/McDonell. Colleen Callaghan had three assists.
Cardinals second at Packy Paquette
The Chippewa Falls boys track and field team took second at Friday’s Packy Paquette Invite on Friday in Superior.
The Cardinals finished with 98 team points, only behind champion Superior. Christian Crumbaker (400 meters) and Lukas Wagner (1,600) both won individual events for Chi-Hi, and the 4x400 relay also took first.
Brooklyn Sandvig won three events for the Chi-Hi girls: the 55 meters, 200 meters and long jump. Ava Krista won the triple jump for the Cardinals.
Eau Claire North had several winners at the meet. Dylan Manteufel (800), Dan Otto (shot put), Keegan Bauer (long jump) and Elliott Solberg (triple jump) all took first for the Huskies’ boys. Katie Rassbach won the 3,200 for the North girls.
Rice Lake’s Isabelle Schmidt was the shot put champion in the girls meet.
UW-EC gets back on track
The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team rebounded from its first defeat of the season with two wins over the weekend.
The Blugolds beat UW-La Crosse 15-13 on Friday and Wartburg 22-3 on Saturday. They improved to 12-1 this season.
Blugolds split WIAC opener
The UW-Eau Claire softball team split its WIAC-opening doubleheader with UW-La Crosse on Saturday. The Blugolds won the first game 8-4 and dropped the second 5-3.
Eau Claire scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on an error to win in Game 1. The Eagles won on a walk-off homer in the rematch. Sadie Erickson homered for the Blugolds in the first game.
Eau Claire fell twice to UW-Platteville on Sunday, dropping both games 5-4.
UW-Stout dropped four games over the weekend, suffering a sweep at the hands of UW-Oshkosh on Saturday and UW-Platteville on Sunday.
Tough weekend for Blugolds, Blue Devils
The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout baseball teams had a rough stretch over the weekend, going a combined 1-5. The Blue Devils dropped three of four games against UW-Oshkosh in Oshkosh, with the lone victory coming in the finale 12-5 on Sunday. Levi Wilson went 4 for 6 in the win.
The Blugolds played in Eau Claire for the first time this season on Sunday, but fell to UW-Whitewater 16-1 and 13-0 at Bollinger Fields.