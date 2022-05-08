The stage was set for a championship-caliber moment, and the UW-Eau Claire softball team didn’t let it slip by.
The Blugolds trailed UW-La Crosse 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning at the WIAC tournament on Sunday, needing to score a pair of runs to win the conference title. Ellie Decker hit an RBI single to tie the game, and Kenna Strunsee gave Eau Claire the title in walk-off fashion by scoring on a fielder’s choice to end the game.
It gave the Blugolds their first WIAC tournament title since 2007. They also earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019. It’s the program’s 13th trip to the national tournament overall.
Eau Claire went unbeaten at the WIAC tournament, winning all three of its games. With the double-elimination format, the Blugolds entered Sunday needing to win once to earn the conference title while the Eagles would have needed two wins.
Eau Claire led 4-0 after two innings, but the Eagles battled back to knot things up. The game was tied 6-6 after six innings, but La Crosse plated a run in the top of the seventh to get within three outs of forcing a winner-take-all championship game. But Megan Maruna hit a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh and Strunsee and Sadie Erickson both walked to load the bases. Decker singled to tie the game before Maria Back hit into a fielder’s choice to win it.
Maruna went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Blugolds.
Eau Claire (26-9) will compete at NCAA regionals next weekend. The Blugolds are seeking their first trip to the national finals since 2008, when they won the national championship.
Locals win conference titles
Several local athletes won individual WIAC titles at the conference track and field championships in La Crosse over the weekend.
The UW-Eau Claire women took second in the team standings behind individual champion Gabby Hicks, who won the discus. The Blugold men took third with champions in Colin McClowry (400-meter dash), Sam Verkeke (1,500), Mitch Stegeman (pole vault) and Marcus Weaver (decathlon). They also won the 4x400 relay.
Kevin Ruechel won two conference titles for UW-Stout, taking first in the men’s discus and shot put. Kaden Martin (110 hurdles) also won for the Blue Devils. UW-Stout’s Hannah Zastrow (high jump) won a women’s conference title.
Parker pitches no-hitter
Eau Claire North’s Maddie Parker was untouchable on Friday. The sophomore pitched a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in the Huskies’ 2-0 win over Wausau East. She didn’t issue any walks in a dominant performance.
Parker also added two hits as a batter, including a double.
It wasn’t the only no-hitter in the area over the weekend. Blair-Taylor’s Lindsay Steien no-hit Alma Center Lincoln on Friday. She struck out 12.
Tournament comes to UWEC
Three local teams competed in the Lori Bembnister Memorial soccer tournament over the weekend at UW-Eau Claire, with two finishing 1-1.
Eau Claire North blanked Regis/McDonell 3-0 in an all-local matchup on Friday. Halle Steinmetz scored a pair of goals for the Huskies.
Eau Claire Memorial bounced back from a 1-0 Friday defeat to Kimberly by beating Green Bay Preble 4-0. North fell to D.C. Everest 6-1 on Saturday, while Holmen edged Regis/McDonell 1-0.
Old Abes win big tourney
The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team emerged from a field of 20-plus teams to win the title at the Scott Miller Invitational in Hayward.
The Old Abes carded a two-round score of 587, holding off runner-up Lakeland by 12 strokes. Will Schiltz shared medalist honors with an individual score of 144. Ben Christenson and Parker Etzel both scored 147s to tie for third for Memorial.
Eau Claire North’s Carter Lee took fifth individually by scoring a 148.
Costley powers Cavs
Lucas Costley pitched eight shutout innings, lifting the Eau Claire Cavaliers to a 9-0 win over Beef River on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Costley struck out seven Bullfrogs and allowed just two hits. Mitch Voller, Chris Killian, Ethan Kjellberg, Cole Tyman and Jackson Falkner all had two hits for the Cavs.
Elsewhere on Sunday, the Eau Claire Bears won their league opener against Chippewa Falls 7-4. Chevy Tollefson pitched a complete game for Eau Claire. Todd Lasher and Jim Thill paced the Bears with two hits.
On Saturday, Bloomer held off the Eau Claire Rivermen 7-6. Curtis Dachel pitched a complete game for the Woodticks and also homered at the plate. James Davis had two hits and drove in two for the Rivermen.
Jim Falls improved to 2-0 in league play with a 9-2 victory over Cadott on Saturday. Brendan Marrigan pitched six strong innings for Jim Falls, striking out six while holding the Red Sox to one run. Justin Toman had two hits, including a double, and tallied two RBIs for the Sturgeons.
Rolland wins CVGA opener
Eric Rolland won the first event of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s championship tour this season, taking the title at the New Richmond Open on Saturday.
Rolland, the head golf coach at Augsburg University, beat Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella in a one-hole playoff. Both shot 69s.