An unusual schedule format has WIAC basketball teams playing a pair of conference games a month earlier than normal. The new-look season hasn’t thrown the UW-Eau Claire women off though.
The Blugolds moved to 2-0 in conference play with a commanding 64-38 victory over UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at Zorn Arena. Eau Claire had little trouble dispatching the Pointers to emerge from the early part of their WIAC schedule unbeaten.
“The schedule’s a little bit different this year with those two conference games and now we jump back into nonconference,” coach Tonja Englund said. “It’s been a little bit different, but I’ve liked our focus.”
Jade Ganski and Jessie Ruden scored 15 points apiece to lead the Blugolds past the Pointers. The defense was equally important — Stevens Point shot 22% from the floor and just 19% from long range.
“Defense is a huge deal for us and we locked on the players we needed to,” Ruden said. “I thought we played good team defense overall.”
In addition to her 15 points, Ganski grabbed eight rebounds. Courtney Crouch added 10 points and five rebounds for Eau Claire.
The victory kept the 11th-ranked Blugolds unbeaten at 8-0 as they return to nonconference play. WIAC play will resume in January.
Also on Saturday, the UW-Stout women fell to UW-Whitewater 58-53. The game was tied at 50 with two minutes left, but the Warhawks closed on an 8-3 run to seal the win.
Amanda Giesen scored 12 points and secured nine rebounds to lead Stout.
Blugolds get first WIAC win
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team secured its first WIAC victory of the season with a 72-56 defeat of UW-Stevens Point on Saturday in Stevens Point.
The Blugolds were balanced, with six players scoring eight points or more. Brock Voigt led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Michael Casper added 10 points.
Eau Claire shined defensively, holding the Pointers to 30% shooting from the field. That included a 2 for 23 mark from 3-point range.
The victory pushed the Blugolds to 1-1 in the WIAC and 6-3 overall. They return to nonconference play for the rest of December, with their next action coming at home on Tuesday against UW-Superior.
Meanwhile, the UW-Stout men’s basketball team fell to UW-Whitewater 92-76 on Saturday in Whitewater. The Blue Devils fell behind by 16 in the first half and couldn’t recover.
Luke Geiger led Stout with 19 points. Lovell Williams had 16 points and five rebounds, and Jon Ciriacks scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds.
North wrestlers earn historic win
The Eau Claire North girls wrestling team got off to a great start in its first season of competition, winning the team title at Saturday’s Blackshirt Invitational. It was the first tournament the program has ever competed in.
Tatum Carey (91-100-pound division), Shelly Bullman (131-141) and Katlyn Grant (143-146) all won individual titles for the Huskies. North finished with 68 team points to win the overall championship.
This is the first season that the WIAA will host a girls wrestling state tournament. The state meet is set for late January in La Crosse.
EC gymnasts win tournament
The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team won the tournament title at the Wisconsin Rapids Classic on Saturday. Annabella Campbell and Grace Edison helped the team take first by winning in vaulting and on the balance beam, respectively.
Chippewa Falls freshman Ava Krista won the all-around title individually.
Cadott wins Ellsworth Invitational
The Cadott wrestling team captured first place in the team standings at Saturday’s Ellsworth Invitational, holding off runner-up Mora by 31 points.
Brayden Sonnentag (132 pounds), Cole Pfeiffer (160) and Gavin Tegels (220) all won individual titles for the Hornets. Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee was the 182-pound champion.