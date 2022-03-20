UW-Eau Claire guard Jessie Ruden was named to a second-team All-American by D3hoops.com over the weekend.
The WIAC Co-Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points per game for the Blugolds, who won the conference tournament with a victory over UW-Whitewater. Ruden scored 31 points against the Warhawks, who went on to reach the national championship game last weekend.
Ruden led the WIAC in scoring. The junior missed both of the Blugolds' NCAA tournament games with an injury.
She continues a strong recent run of national honors for the Eau Claire women's program. Hallee Hoeppner was an All-American for the Blugolds in both 2019 and 2020.
Bylander takes 2nd at NCAAs
UW-Eau Claire senior Michael Bylander capped a standout weekend at the NCAA Division III swim and dive championships with a runner-up finish in the men's 200-yard breaststroke on Saturday.
Bylander took second in the event, clocking in at 1:56.81. He set a new school record with that time.
He also earned All-America honors in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. He was also part of Eau Claire's 200 relay team which earned honorable mention All-America status.
The Blugold men took 16th in the team standings.
Lau 3rd at 3-Point Challenge
Immanuel Lutheran's Andrew Lau placed third in the WIAA's Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Lau scored13 points in the finals, nine behind winner Severin Hilt of West Bend East. Lau opened the day by tallying 20 points in the first round.
Fall Creek's Cameron Martzke had 13 points in the opening round.
Blugolds stay unbeaten
The UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team continued its torrid start to the season with a 19-5 win over Midland on Sunday. The victory pushed the Blugolds to 7-0 this year.
Gracie Bowman led the Blugolds with five goals.
Blugolds start Florida trip well
The UW-Eau Claire softball team won three of the first four games during its trip to Florida over the weekend. The Blugolds defeated Clarkson, Knox and Southern Maine.
Jacie Schultz pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts in a five-inning 8-0 win over Clarkson on Friday.
Eau Claire has eight more games scheduled for its time in Clermont.
Steel split with Janesville
The Chippewa Steel snapped an eight-game losing skid with a 7-4 victory over Janesville on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
Seven different players scored for the Steel. It was Chippewa's first win since Feb. 5.
The Steel fell in Saturday's rematch in Janesville, 5-4.
Eau Claire drops trip opener
The UW-Eau Claire baseball team grabbed an early lead but couldn't hold on in a 9-5 defeat to Colby to open its trip to Auburndale, Fla., on Sunday.
Cade Mueller gave the Blugolds a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning, but Colby scored eight runs between the third and sixth innings to pull away.
The Blugolds have four more games scheduled in Florida.