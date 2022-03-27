Mikala Bugge joined an exclusive group of UW-Stout athletes on Saturday. The senior became the fifth gymnast in school history to capture a national championship when she tied for the NCGA vault title at the championship meet in Ithaca, N.Y.
Bugge set a personal-best score of 9.800 in the event, earning a share of the national title with Winona State’s Kennedy O’Connor. Bugge’s score was the second-best vault score in Stout history.
Bugge’s victory was the eighth gymnastics national championship in Blue Devils history, and the third in vault. Stout’s last vault national championship came from Shadae Boone in 2019.
Stout freshman Effie Ferguson tied for national runner-up honors on the balance beam, recording a score of 9.800. She and Bugge both earned All-America status.
UW-Oshkosh won the team title.
Bulldogs win Northern Badger title
The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys track and field team captured the small-school title at Saturday’s Northern Badger Classic on Saturday at UW-Stout. The Bulldogs tallied 54 points, edging second-place Prescott by one.
Ashton Kummet won the 200-meter dash and Carter Kummet finished close behind in third for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Owen Hamholm placed third in the 3,200, while Lawson Davis was second in the 55-meter hurdles and fourth in the high jump. The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 relay.
Glenwood City’s JJ Williams took home the title in the 1,600.
In the girls small-school meet, Elmwood/Plum City’s won the 400 and Barron’s Fran Peterson took the 800 and 1,600-meter titles. Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton won the 3,200. Ladysmith’s Emerson Clark was the 55-meter hurdles champion and Allison Clark won the triple jump. Fellow Lumberjill Tori Thorpe was the shot put winner.
At Friday’s large-school meet, the Menomonie boys took second place. Jayden Williams led the way with a strong showing in the field events. He won both the long jump and the high jump.
In the girls meet, Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig won titles in the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Her time of 25.03 seconds in the 200 set a new school record.
Menomonie’s Bella Jacobsen was the 1,600-meter champion, and fellow Mustangs Anna Imsande (3,200) and Alexis Anderson (pole vault) also won titles.
Bloomer’s Alexa Post won the long jump and Rice Lake’s Isabelle Schmidt took the top spot in the shot put.
Blugolds wrap up Florida trip
The UW-Eau Claire softball team wrapped up its trip to Florida with a pair of wins on Friday in Clermont. The Blugolds blanked Allegheny 7-0 and closed out with a 3-2 victory over Augustana.
Jacie Schultz pitched a complete game in the win over Allegheny, scattering four hits while striking out four. Sadie Erickson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI against Augustana.
The Blugolds’ home opener is set for Wednesday, when they are scheduled to host Luther in a doubleheader.
The UW-Stout softball team split a doubleheader with Bethany Lutheran in Mankato, Minn., on Saturday. The Blue Devils won Game 1 15-3 but dropped the rematch 8-4. Shannon Jones had three hits and six RBIs for the Blue Devils in the their victory.
Boughton receives award
Eau Claire’s Matt Boughton received the Janet Louer USTA Junior Team Tennis National Organizer of the Year Award last week.
Boughton serves as the director of tennis at the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire. The award goes to an individual who positively influences children’s lives and impacts their community. Boughton has served in his role for 14 years was instrumental in bringing Junior Team Tennis to the Menard YMCA Tennis Center.