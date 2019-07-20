Osseo-Fairchild’s Caden Boettcher was the top tackler on a defensive unit that led the North All-Stars to a 21-14 win over the South in the small school game at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Oshkosh on Saturday.
Boettcher led the North with five tackles, including one for a loss. Regis’ Cade Osborn and Elk Mound’s Marcus Kinblom chipped in with two and one tackles, respectively, for a stout North defense. The North held the South to 165 yards of offense.
Elk Mound’s Brady Redwine, Bloomer’s Bradley Sarauer and Cumberland’s Reid Olson also saw action for the North team.
The North broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter, with Stratford’s Kade Ehrike scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown with just over eight minutes remaining to give the North the victory. It was the second touchdown of the day for Ehrike.
Large School Game
Two Big Rivers Conference quarterbacks led the way for the North in a 19-11 victory over the South in the large school game.
River Falls’ Logan Graetz, last year’s All-Northwest player of the year, and Hudson’s Keyser Helterbrand both threw touchdown passes for the North. The two passed for 66 yards apiece.
Chippewa Falls’ Rico DeLeon and Rice Lake’s DeAirus Clerveaux both had two tackles apiece for the North, including one for a loss by DeLeon. Clerveaux’s high school teammate Victor Jimenez-Alcaraz added a tackle.
River Falls receiver Jared Creen had one catch for four yards.
The North took a 13-9 lead on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Kimberly’s Cody Staerkel to Kaukauna’s Mason Van Zeeland in the third quarter. After the South recorded a safety late in the third quarter to make it 13-11, Helterbrand hit Menasha’s Riley Zirpel with a 13-yard touchdown pass to ice the game away in the final five minutes.
8-man game
The South picked up a 21-6 win in a weather-shortened game to start the festivities on Saturday.
The game was called off at the start of the third quarter. All 27 points were scored in the first quarter.
Bruce quarterback Kevin Brockman went 4 for 10 for the North, compiling 27 yards. He carried the ball six times for 28 yards.