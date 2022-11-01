Illinois Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard talks with game officials against Illinois on Oct. 1 in Madison.

 Associated Press

Jim Leonhard doesn't have the title of University of Wisconsin football coach yet, but he made it clear at Monday's news conference that he believes he's ready for it.

The Badgers are coming off a bye week, which Leonhard spent part of laying out his plan for the future of the program and how current players fit into that plan.