It's officially the busy season for sports in Wisconsin, particularly at the University of Wisconsin.
The men's and women's basketball teams open play next week, the football team is about to hit its stretch run, the volleyball team is rolling and a handful of other programs are either about to begin their seasons or already are in full swing.
Chaos.
A formula: Busy Badgers + engaged fans = great questions for the Open Jim mailbag. This week's podcast includes a preview of the UW men's basketball season and also features these three questions:
If you have a burning question you want answered, tweet me at @JimPolzinWSJ or email me at jpolzin@madison.com.
Let's get to the mailbag, which features more treats and tricks.
------
I'm higher on the Badgers than the beat writers from around the Big Ten who picked UW to finish ninth this season.
I think UW will finish in the top half of the conference — let's say sixth — and won't have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.
Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn are two of the best 10 to 15 players in the Big Ten, and Steven Crowl falls in the next tier. That's a good foundation to build around.
I think wings Max Klesmit and Jordan Davis will be good as role players and I'm intrigued by freshman guard Connor Essegian.
My biggest concern is a lack of size and unproven depth, but I think Greg Gard has proven over the years that he's good at adjusting based on what's on his roster. I expect that to happen again this season.
------
The ball will be in Chucky Hepburn's hands a lot at the end of the shot clock and down the stretch in close games. Whether it's Hepburn creating a shot for himself or a teammate, I think that's the best option to close important possessions.
I think it's going to be interesting to watch this offense evolve this season. UW likely will play through the post a lot with Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl and it hopefully will continue a pattern of playing at a quicker pace.
But Hepburn's going to have a lot on his shoulders in his second season in the program.