This week’s weather has shaken up a lot of sports schedules. Games Tuesday were held early or postponed, and games Wednesday and Thursday were postponed, including WIAC tournament games. Here’s what’s going on this weekend in the Chippewa Valley.
Friday
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team hosts the UW-Eau Claire women for the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament. The Blugolds advanced from the first round after their win Tuesday over UW-Platteville, and UW-Stout was the second seed, awarding them a first-round bye. Tip off in Menomonie is 7 p.m. The winning team plays on Sunday.
The UW-Eau Claire men’s team is headed to UW-Oshkosh for the second round of the WIAC tournament. If they win, they play in the finals on Sunday.
Friday is also the second round of the girls’ basketball tournament. Here’s what area teams are still in:
Division 1: Appleton North at Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North at Hudson,
Division 2: Hayward at Menomonie, River Falls at La Crosse Central, Onalaska at Rice Lake, Tomah at New Richmond
Division 3: St. Croix Central at St. Croix Falls, Bloomer at Prescott, Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound, Adams-Friendship at Altoona
Division 4: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Phillips, Unity at Colfax, Cameron at Cadott, Mondovi at Neillsville, Abbotsford at Osseo-Fairchild, Regis at Durand-Arkansaw, Augusta at Fall Creek, Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor,
Division 5: Owen-Withee at McDonell, Wonewoc-Center at Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City at Royall, Cashton at Alma Center Lincoln, Alma/Pepin at Hillsboro
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Winners will advance on to play Saturday at 7 p.m.
Continuing through the weekend is the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament. Dozens of wrestlers from the area are competing at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Saturday
RAM Hockey is set to play Menomonie in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Championship in Somerset. Puck drop is 12 p.m. The winning team will head to the state tournament in Middleton next Thursday, March 2.
Winners from Friday’s round of the WIAA girls’ basketball tournament will play at 7 p.m. Winners of those games will play next Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
A couple of boys’ basketball games were rescheduled to Saturday as well. Eau Claire Memorial is set to host Chippewa Falls at 2 p.m. Eau Claire North is headed to Hudson for a 3 p.m. tip off.
The Osseo-Fairchild crossovers originally scheduled for Thursday are rescheduled for Saturday as well, with a 1 p.m. start time.
Chippewa Falls is set to host the WIAA Gymnastics Sectional. Teams and individuals that qualify will head to the state tournament next week on March 3 in Wisconsin Rapids.
The WIAA State Wrestling Tournament will wrap up Saturday evening with championship matches at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
Both the men’s and women’s WIAC basketball championships will be held Sunday, and winners will receive an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. Either the Blugolds or the Blue Devils will play in the women’s finals, and the men have a shot to play as well if they beat UW-Oshkosh on Friday. Tip off for both games is 1 p.m.