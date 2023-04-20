The weather has forced the postponement of many local sporting events in the past couple of weeks, much to the dismay of spring sports players and coaches who have been itching to keep playing.
Skies are looking clear in the forecast for this weekend, so here is a look at some of the local matchups on tap for local baseball and softball teams.
PREPS
On Friday afternoon, several teams are scheduled to be competing on the diamond at Carson Park, some of which are makeup games due to Thursday’s rainouts.
Eau Claire Memorial baseball is set to host Hudson at 4:30 p.m, with the Old Abes looking to pick up their first conference win.
As for Old Abes softball, they are hosting the New Richmond Tigers at Hobbs Field at Carson Park, also at 4:30. The Tigers won 11-1 in New Richmond in the two teams’ first matchup on Tuesday.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls, CH-Hi baseball is hosting a doubleheader against Superior High School. The Cardinals are 3-1 in conference play so far after sweeping a doubleheader with Rice Lake on Tuesday and splitting a home-and-home series against Hudson last week.
Eau Claire North and Menomonie baseball are scheduled to face off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Carson Park. The Huskies are riding a three-game winning streak after picking up their first win under new head coach Jordan Fish last Thursday against New Richmond. They beat Menomonie on the road on Thursday in ten innings after an eight-run rally in the final inning.
In the Cloverbelt Conference, Regis baseball is set to host Cadott at Mt. Simon Park on Friday at 5 p.m. and Bloomer is hosting McDonell at the same time in Bloomer. Osseo-Fairchild is set to host a non-conference game with Colfax at Merchants Baseball Field at 5 p.m.
Bloomer and Regis are the only unbeaten teams remaining in the conference, while Osseo-Fairchild is still unbeaten in conference play at 1-0 and have a 3-1 overall record.
As for Cloverbelt softball, Cadott and Regis will face off at Carson Park at 5 p.m, Bloomer is hosting McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild is traveling to Fall Creek.
Fall Creek and McDonell are the only unbeaten teams in the conference, with the Crickets sitting at 3-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall and the Lady Macks at 2-0 in conference and 5-0 overall.
In the Middle Border Conference, Altoona baseball hosts La Crosse Logan at 5 p.m. on Friday night at Cinder City Park and their softball team will face Arcadia on the road at the same time.
In the Dunn-St. Croix, Elk Mound is traveling to face Mondovi at 5 p.m. on Friday. At the same time, on the softball field Colfax is hosting Gilman and Mondovi is hosting Shell Lake.
On Saturday, Durand-Arkansaw baseball is hosting a 10 a.m. matchup with Pepin/Alma.
On Saturday in the Big Rivers, the North Huskies baseball team is scheduled to take on Rice Lake on the road at 11 a.m. and their softball team will be playing on the road in River Falls at the same time.
As for the Old Abes, their softball team is traveling to La Crosse to take on Logan High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday and their baseball team is hosting Holmen at 4:30 p.m. at Carson Park.
COLLEGE
On Saturday, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team is traveling to Arden Hills, MN to take on Bethel University at 1 p.m.
The Blugolds have been struggling as of late, as they sit at the bottom of the WIAC at 7-16 overall and 1-11 in conference play. They are ranked second to last in team batting average at .287 for the season and last in pitching with a team ERA of 7.91.
UW-Stout sits right above them in the conference standings at 4-8 in conference play and 11-9 overall. The two teams were scheduled to meet on Tuesday for a doubleheader but it was postponed due to weather. It will be played this Wednesday at Carson Park instead, with the first game beginning at noon.
This weekend, the Blue Devils are playing four games on the road against UW-Stevens Point. The set of doubleheaders will begin at noon on Saturday and Sunday in Stephens Point.
The Pointers currently sit in the middle of the pack in the WIAC standings at 7-5 in conference play and 16-9 overall. They are ranked first in pitching with a team ERA of 4.22, while the Blue Devils are ranked second to last on the mound with a 6.57 team ERA.
As for softball, the Blugolds are looking to end a four-game losing streak with four games on the road this weekend. They have doubleheaders at UW-Stevens Point and Luther (Iowa). They begin at 1 p.m. in Stevens Point on Saturday and 1 p.m. in Decorah, Iowa on Sunday.
The Blugolds currently sit in last place in the WIAC at 1-5 in conference play and 12-14 overall. They are currently ranked fourth in the WIAC in batting average at 2.94 and second to last in pitching with a 4.36 team ERA.
The Blue Devils currently rank last in the conference in both categories, with a 2.24 team batting average and a 4.49 team ERA. They sit right above the Blugolds in the current conference standings with a 1-3 record in conference play and 7-18 overall.
They have a busy weekend of conference play ahead of them, with doubleheaders on the road against UW-La Crosse and UW-Platteville. First pitch in La Crosse on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. and first pitch in Platteville on Sunday will be at 1 p.m.