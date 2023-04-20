katieruf.jpg

McDonell’s Katie Ruf on the mound against Stanley-Boyd on April 18 in Bloomer. McDonell won the game 6-4.

 BRANDEN NALL

The weather has forced the postponement of many local sporting events in the past couple of weeks, much to the dismay of spring sports players and coaches who have been itching to keep playing.

Skies are looking clear in the forecast for this weekend, so here is a look at some of the local matchups on tap for local baseball and softball teams.