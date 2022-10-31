The University of Wisconsin football program sits in uncertain times with four games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Jim Leonhard took over as interim coach after UW athletic director Chris McIntosh fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, replacing one son of the program with another. It was a move that surprised many, including former Badgers players. McIntosh promised a national search for Chryst's replacement and acknowledged Wednesday that the university has hired a search firm to help find the right person. But the AD otherwise has been light on details about the process for finding the Badgers' next coach.