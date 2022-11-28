Regis High School has hired an interim athletic director for the remainder of the school year.
Nick White, a Regis alumni from the class of 1998, has been named interim athletic director. He plans to stay for the remainder of the school year.
Regis High School has hired an interim athletic director for the remainder of the school year.
Nick White, a Regis alumni from the class of 1998, has been named interim athletic director. He plans to stay for the remainder of the school year.
White replaces Jonathan J. Jarocki, who was arrested on Nov. 15 for sexual assault of a child, child enticement and causing mental harm to a child. Jarocki was a teacher at Regis Middle School and athletic director at Regis High School.
In a letter sent to parents, Regis Catholic Schools President Paul Pedersen said Jarocki was suspended from the school system following his arrest.
White has a decades-long background in high school athletics.
He was a high school basketball coach for four years when he was in college. After coaching, White officiated 22 years of high school basketball and football for the WIAA and officiated for seven years at the college level. He decided to hang up his whistle this past summer.
White said he reached out to principal Christi Machler and said he was happy to help schedule referees or help in any other way the school’s athletics programs could use him.
“Having gone to school here, you always support the school that brought you up,” White said.
That eventually evolved into a discussion about the interim athletic director role and an eventual interview, White said.
“I love being involved in high school athletics,” White said. “I decided after 22 years to take a break from reffing, and this was an opportunity to stay involved in high school athletics.”
White said he has friendships with several administrators and coaches at Regis, and he looks forward to being involved and working to provide a great athletic experience for all of the school’s student athletes.
“It’s an opportunity to help the school that helped me grow and develop as a young adult,” White said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.