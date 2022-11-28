Regis: Nick White Named Interim Athletic Director

Nick White sits in a familiar sea of green at his alma mater Monday after being named as the interim athletic director for Regis High School. 

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

Regis High School has hired an interim athletic director for the remainder of the school year.

Nick White, a Regis alumni from the class of 1998, has been named interim athletic director. He plans to stay for the remainder of the school year.