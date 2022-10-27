Several football teams from Western Wisconsin found success in last week’s level one playoffs and will be playing again Friday evening.
In Division one, second-seeded Hudson hosts Appleton North. A little to the south, River Falls will be playing Marshfield in a Division two contest. In Division three, Rice Lake, who drew the number-three seed will head to the number-two seed Mosinee. Altoona traveled to Columbus last week, and this week it is Baldwin-Woodville’s turn to face the Capitol conference champions at Columbus for a division four matchup. In other division four action, St. Croix Central will head to Ellsworth. It will not be the first time this season the two Panther squads have faced each other, as Ellsworth beat St. Croix Central 32-14 in the final week of conference play to remain undefeated in the Middle Border.
Regis blasted past Pacelli 57-16 in last week’s game this week the opponent is one the Ramblers might be more familiar with since the Boyceville Bulldogs are a bit closer to home. Regis coach Bryant Brenner admitted last week, he was unsure of what to expect out of Pacelli because the Cardinals play in a conference he is not as familiar with. Boyceville finished the conference season with a record of f5-2, for second place in the Dunn -t. Croix conference. The Ramblers finished the Cloverbelt season with a record of 7-0, and a conference championship.
Spring Valley is at Edgar this week ,and the Cardinals will vie with the Marawood champions hoping to move on in Division seven.