Several football teams from Western Wisconsin found success in last week’s level one playoffs and will be playing again Friday evening.

In Division one, second-seeded Hudson hosts Appleton North. A little to the south, River Falls will be playing Marshfield in a Division two contest. In Division three, Rice Lake, who drew the number-three seed will head to the number-two seed Mosinee. Altoona traveled to Columbus last week, and this week it is Baldwin-Woodville’s turn to face the Capitol conference champions at Columbus for a division four matchup. In other division four action, St. Croix Central will head to Ellsworth. It will not be the first time this season the two Panther squads have faced each other, as Ellsworth beat St. Croix Central 32-14 in the final week of conference play to remain undefeated in the Middle Border.