Student-athletes at Eau Claire Memorial and North will finally be able to compete again starting next month.
After opting to postpone fall sports, the Eau Claire Area School District has confirmed its two schools will participate in the upcoming winter sports season. It’s a major step toward a return to normalcy at the city’s public schools.
“It’s often the favorite part of their day,” ECASD executive director Kim Koller said. “It does mean a lot to kids and it is a big part of their high school experience, so it’s important to be able to try and provide that.”
ECASD was the only district in the Chippewa Valley to opt for the WIAA’s newly formed alternative spring instead of playing this fall. The schools’ traditional fall sports offerings will instead be played starting in late February and running until mid-May.
While there was schedule flexibility in the fall, the WIAA has not built in a backup plan for winter and spring sports, making this decision particularly good news for students who participate in those activities.
“It's an opportunity for kids to get back in the gym and do things that they love, to move forward with the idea that we're going make things as normal as possible," North boys basketball coach Todd Marks said. "The big thing is to be back together with the guys."
Koller said the school had two primary reasons for postponing competition in the fall. First was the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s order, which required six feet of distancing in public spaces to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. While some other schools in the county decided to play despite the health order, Koller said the district was committed to compliance.
The public health order is no longer in place, replaced by a list of community guidelines after the health department announced the order was no longer enforceable earlier this month.
Then there was the school’s instructional model, which split the student body into cohorts to mitigate the risk of spread. Most students at Memorial and North are either in school on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with the remaining three days consisting of virtual learning.
Koller said the district was not comfortable in the fall mixing cohorts in sports or other activities. Even if the district had decided to play low-risk sports, those teams would be split in half and opportunities to compete and practice would be limited.
That level of comfort has changed based on the school’s data. Koller said the district believes it can contain the risk of spread to the individual teams as opposed to increasing the safety risk for the entire student body.
“We are confident that the measures that we have in place, the six feet of distance in schools, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, solid handwashing and sanitation practices and masks, we’re not seeing spread in our schools,” Koller said. “We have certainly had people at our schools that have been positive, but they don’t have close contacts while they’re at school because we have these strategies in place.
“We’re more confident that we’re able to keep the risk of playing sports with the families and students that want to take the risk. If a child chooses to participate in basketball, for example, perhaps that’s a risk that his family or her family has determined that they’re comfortable with. When that student then goes to English class the next day, if there’s someone sitting next to that student, the risk of playing basketball is not a risk that the neighboring class assumes.”
There will need to be some logistical changes to keep each school's teams apart and to create time for cleaning between practices. Some spaces typically reserved for athletics, like one of the gyms at North, are also being used for other purposes to space students out during school.
Koller said she expects a change in timeslots for practices, with some going much later into the evening. Typically, all high school athletics can be housed by the two high schools, but this year some practices will likely be at other facilities within the district.
"I think at this point we're starting to get closer to a situation where he have a pretty good idea," Marks said. "Normally our practice schedule would be out and we'd be moving forward. That's just not what we've been able to do, which I totally understand. ... I think as coaches, I think as kids, those are all things that I think they're gladly willing to accept for the fact that we can make it work."
Girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics teams across the state can begin practicing on Nov. 16. Boys basketball, boys swimming and diving and wrestling can kick off practices Nov. 23.
Koller said these final few weeks before practices begin will be used to further formulate the school’s plan of action.
“Coaches are submitting plans that show how they will ensure the health and safety of players and try to mitigate the transmission of the virus,” Koller said. “They’re working with their athletic directors to develop those plans.”