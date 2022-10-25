Greg Gard sent a text message and left a voicemail as a show of support, but the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach wasn’t expecting to hear back from a man he knew was being pulled in several different directions.
Not so soon anyway.
It made sense that Gard and Jim Leonhard would connect at some point, though, and they did the night of Oct. 4 during a phone call that lasted 15 minutes. If anybody on campus knows what Leonhard is going through right now — and the interim coach for a struggling Badgers football program even mentioned it at one point during a conversation between the leaders of the two highest-profile sports at UW — it’s Gard.
“He’s drinking out of the firehose is what he’s doing,” Gard said.
Gard would know. He experienced the same thing nearly seven years ago after moving into an interim role midway through the 2015-16 season following the abrupt retirement of Bo Ryan. That announcement came late on a Tuesday night in mid-December, and Gard was back in his office at the Kohl Center by early the next morning for the start of a long day that included individual meetings with everyone from assistant coaches to office staff.
The primary mission for Gard: Get the team he inherited, which was 7-5 and on the doorstep of the start of Big Ten play, going in the right direction. Any long-term projects would have to wait.
“Every minute detail comes across your desk and I think if Jim’s like me, you want to have your hands on every minute detail and you don’t want to delegate right now because you know that time is of the essence,” Gard said this week. “I can remember back to how it was. It can overwhelm you if you allow it.”
If Leonhard is overwhelmed, he’s not showing it. He was promoted Oct. 2 after UW athletic director Chris McIntosh fired Paul Chryst a day after the Badgers’ 34-10 home loss to Illinois and has split his first two games heading into a matchup between UW (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) and Purdue (5-2, 3-1) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
This will be the first time Leonhard leads the Badgers on the field for a home game, and yet he said earlier this week that he hadn’t even considered what that experience is going to feel like. He’s got far too much else on his plate at the moment.
“The initial response is truly day to day, hour to hour,” Leonhard said. “What do I have to say yes or no to, and how do you handle the emotions? What gives us the best chance to win? And obviously the farther you get away from that (first) day settles into more of the true responsibilities of the job and what is asked of this position from a communication with your staff (standpoint), to recruits, to players, managing the day-to-day and the long-term decisions.”
Leonhard has asked for some patience from those around him. UW’s off week arrives following the game against Purdue, and that will allow Leonhard to take a deep breath and decide how best to move forward in a position that only is guaranteed through the end of the regular season, unless he’s been told differently by McIntosh in private.
“I’ve been very blessed to have a great staff around me in a number of ways to be able to just handle what needs to be handled and allow me to focus on winning football games, knowing that in the near future, there’s a lot of really big conversations that need to happen,” Leonhard said. “What did I agree with that we were doing under coach Chryst, what would I do differently? Who’s involved? There are so many conversations that are going to happen the second half of the season that I’ve just asked people to be patient with a little bit in order to try to settle things down and hopefully right the ship and go in the right direction.”
Gard had eight days between finding out he was taking over for Ryan and his debut game. Some changes he made were major — bringing back the swing offense fits in that category — and others were more cosmetic.
Arguably the biggest challenge for Gard then and Leonhard now goes beyond X’s and O’s. It’s making sure everybody in the program is rowing in the same direction.
Uniting a locker room was no easy task for Gard while working with a small roster where one or two strong personalities can affect an entire team’s mood. Managing a giant roster has its own share of challenges, and Leonhard also is dealing with a phenomenon that Gard didn’t have to worry about during his transition: the transfer-portal era, where it’s easier than ever for players to depart.
Four football players have entered the portal since Leonhard took over, including one he kicked off the team.
“Part of my message last week was we need to know who’s in and who’s out, and make it clear,” Leonhard said. “If you’re a leader, lead. If you want to be a huge part of what we got going on here but you’re not a leader, grab onto somebody going the right direction. If you’re on the fence or out, let me know, please. That’s the fastest way to get things rallied and get things calmed down is knowing who’s on your side. ...
“If we can focus on the guys who we know are fully committed and fix those problems, we’re going to have a lot of success down the stretch. And if we get distracted by a lot of things that are right out there to distract us, then we’re going to have issues.”
Gard admitted this week that it took him years to feel comfortable in his own skin after taking over for Ryan. It’s a big change going from lead assistant, where Gard was often the good cop to Ryan’s bad cop, to overseeing the entire operation. The size of basketball venues makes it impossible for a young coach roaming the sidelines to hide after years of being able to blend in on the bench.
I wondered if Leonhard was dealing with that aspect of the transition as well, but that part of the new role appears to be going just fine.
Remember, Leonhard didn’t have coaching experience when he joined the UW staff in 2016. So the process of feeling comfortable in his own skin started back then for Leonhard, who was advised to be genuine with players and co-workers.
While Leonhard admits that players may look at him differently after his move from defensive coordinator to interim coach, he’s tried to stay consistent in his approach with them.
“I’m very honest and blunt and straight forward with them,” he said. “I’m going to tell them how it is.”
Leonhard no doubt wondered what it would be like to run a program. So did Gard. But being completely prepared for that moment is impossible no matter how much watching, listening and studying is done along the way.
“I was with Bo for 23 years and I’d seen everything,” Gard said, “but I hadn’t seen everything with me in the driver’s seat.”
Gard did well enough in the driver’s seat to be handed the keys to the car back in 2016. After a slow start in which the Badgers lost four of their first six games under Gard, they recovered to win 11 of their next 12 and the interim tag was removed from his title.
His advice for Leonhard?
“I know it sounds cliché, but you really can’t do anything with tomorrow or the next day,” Gard said. “All you’ve got is what’s in front of you today, so attack that and make the most of it — and then wash, rinse, repeat tomorrow.”
Gard stopped and chuckled, remembering a time when he was the one on the receiving end of guidance and words of wisdom. Nearly seven years later, it’s Leonhard walking in similar shoes.
“He’s got 100,000 Vince Lombardis right now just like I had 100,000 John Woodens,” Gard said. “Everybody has advice for you but with all the advice he’ll get, nobody will ever tell him it’s easy. They’ll have a lot of information and a lot of how-tos, but nobody will say it’s easy.”