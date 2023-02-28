6S4A8748.jpg

Thorp’s Brady Stewart puts up a shot against Immanuel’s Vance Havemeier and Carter Rutz on Tuesday night in Eau Claire.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The Immanuel Lutheran Lancers’ season came to an end Tuesday night, falling 52-48 in the first round of the WIAA playoffs to the Thorp Cardinals.

The Lancers did not go down without a fight, however.