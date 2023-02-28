The Immanuel Lutheran Lancers’ season came to an end Tuesday night, falling 52-48 in the first round of the WIAA playoffs to the Thorp Cardinals.
The Lancers did not go down without a fight, however.
The Lancers started off ahead of regulation time with a pair of free throws due to a Thorp technical foul during warmups.
Immanuel started out with strong possession under the basket, but they struggled to put the ball up against the Cardinals’ defense.
From there, it was clear that 3-pointers were going to run the game.
Both teams played extremely strong defense, but Thorp made an extra effort to keep the Lancers out of the lane, forcing them to take their shots from outside the 3-point line.
This didn’t seem to faze the Lancers in the first half, who made over half their points off of 3-pointers. Immanuel junior Carter Rutz sank three 3-pointers in the first half and Vance Havemeier sank two.
The Lancers and Cardinals traded off the lead in the first, but the Cardinals ended up ahead 26-24 at halftime.
The Cardinals found something to ignite them during the intermission, starting out the half with a 3-point shot from Thorp junior Logan Hanson to put them up by 5 points. The Cardinals would hold tight to that lead throughout the rest of the night.
After a run of free throw attempts on both sides put the Lancers only a point behind, the game got set back in motion by a pair of baskets from the Cardinals with 8 minutes left, giving back that 5-point lead that the Cardinals were comfortable with.
The Lancers were getting tired, and fewer and fewer of their 3-pointers were making it in. The Cardinals were not letting up on their defense in the lane, so Immanuel was struggling to put points on the board.
A basket from Immanuel’s Bryce Sydow put the Lancers back within a basket, and a quick back-and-forth in scoring brought both teams up in baskets, but still within 2 points of each other.
The Cardinals were up 44-42 until the Lancers pulled ahead with 2:45 left by one point off a Havemeier 3-pointer.
Thorp responded ten seconds later with a basket, bringing the Cardinals back ahead by 2, 47-45.
Another Havemeier 3-pointer put the Lancers back on top, but an immediate answer from Thorp put the Cardinals ahead 50-48.
The Lancers saw the clock running out and started to get desperate to get their hands on the ball. Foul after foul from the Lancers put the Cardinals’ Denzel Sutton at the free throw line with 27 seconds left in the game.
Sutton was unsuccessful at the free throw line, and the ball got stuck between the hoop and the backboard. The Lancers took the ball out at the baseline, and they attempted to get ahead off a 3-pointer, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Another foul put the Cardinals back at the free throw line with 5 seconds left. Thorp Senior Aiden Rosemeyer put up two to put the Cardinals ahead for a final score of 52-48.
The Lancers will graduate three seniors: Jonathan Brandle, Andy Plath, and Noah Thurow.
As for Thorp, the Cardinals will hit the road to take on the No. 3 seed Prairie Farm team.