This weekend’s prep boys basketball sectional games, girls basketball state games and local college athletic events will go on as planned, the WIAA, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout announced in press releases Wednesday.
The statements come amidst an increasing number of athletic postponements and cancellations across the country in relation to COVID-19.
“The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continuous discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest,” the statement from WIAA communications director Todd Clark said. “We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us.
While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home.”
The state girls basketball tournament, hosted at the Resch Center in Green Bay, kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. Boys basketball sectional semifinals and finals will be played Thursday and Saturday, with seven local schools still involved: Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, McDonell, Thorp, Cameron and Blair-Taylor.
The boys state basketball tournament is scheduled to be played next weekend at the Kohl Center on the campus of UW-Madison, although recent announcements from the university may undermine plans. UW-Madison announced Wednesday it is suspending in-person instruction from March 23 until at least April 10.
The Badgers’ women’s hockey NCAA Tournament game set for Saturday will be played in front of a limited audience.
“At this time, we have discussed options for continuing to conduct the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. We will continue discuss all options,” the WIAA said.
UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt said in his statement sent out to UW-Eau Claire students and staff that the university is not canceling large events or gatherings at this time, including this weekend’s women’s hockey NCAA Tournament game at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The university is canceling travel to international areas where there are Level 3 COVID-19 outbreaks or U.S. states where there have been more than 100 reported cases of the virus. That does not affect any UW-Eau Claire athletic trips this weekend, which includes Track & Field competing in the NCAA Indoor Championships in North Carolina, members of the wrestling team competing at the NCAA Championships in Iowa and softball playing a doubleheader in Aurora, Ill.
“These decisions are being guided by the fact that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region,” Schmidt wrote. “Please be mindful that this is a fluid situation, and we are continuously monitoring developments and consulting with public health policy experts. Protecting faculty, staff and students is our highest priority.”
UW-Stout's memo from chancellor Katherine Frank said all NCAA athletic events will continue as normal for now. The Blue Devils will also participate in the Track & Field Indoor Championships, while the baseball and softball teams are set to compete in multiple games in Florida.