Thursday kicked off the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament. Dozens of local wrestlers braved the winter weather and headed to the Kohl Center in Madison.

Brayten Casey (113) of Menomonie is wrestling again Friday night after two wins Thursday. In the afternoon, Casey took on Ben Wiza of Oak Creek and won by a takedown. In the evening, Casey took on Alois Schlumpf of Bay Port and won by a 5-2 decision. Casey will wrestle again Friday night versus Max Hay of the Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood co-op.