Thursday kicked off the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament. Dozens of local wrestlers braved the winter weather and headed to the Kohl Center in Madison.
Brayten Casey (113) of Menomonie is wrestling again Friday night after two wins Thursday. In the afternoon, Casey took on Ben Wiza of Oak Creek and won by a takedown. In the evening, Casey took on Alois Schlumpf of Bay Port and won by a 5-2 decision. Casey will wrestle again Friday night versus Max Hay of the Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood co-op.
Menomonie’s Kellan Aure (132) will also wrestle again Friday after taking Muskego’s JT Brandstatter on a technical fall in the afternoon and taking Arrowhead’s Connor Crumer by a 7-0 decision.
Deaglan O’Connell (113) from the Regis/Altoona co-op will wrestle again around 11:15 a.m. Friday after a technical fall over Wrightstown’s Everett Koltz.
Caden Weber (195) from the Regis/Altoona co-op took Isaiah Groskopf from Lodi on a technical fall and will continue on Friday morning.
The Regis/Altoona co-op’s Chase Kostka (138) will wrestle again Friday morning after a 7-1 decision win over Joe Lohmar of Brodhead/Juda.
Several wrestlers from Cadott were seeded high enough to have a first-round bye, jumping in Friday for their first matches.
Stanley-Boyd’s Breckin Byrzinski (132) took Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs in a sudden victory, moving on to wrestle again Friday morning.
Wrestling in the consolation round are Bryce Shepard of Menomonie, Regis/Altoona’s Tommy Tomesh and Brayden Albee, and Axel Tegels of Cadott.
This is the first time both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments have been held at the same time, and this is only the second season that girls wrestling was recognized by the WIAA.
Eau Claire North’s Shelly Bullman (138) won by two falls Thursday — the first over Wisconsin Lutheran’s Leah Lawrence and the second over St. Croix Falls’ Nevaeh Nwachukwu. She will wrestle Friday versus Middleton’s Mattie Papenthien.
From Cadott, Iszybelle Sonnentag will wrestle again Friday after two wins by falls. In the afternoon, Sonnentag won over Ruby Brandt of Horicon, and in the evening she won over Joelle Reay of Neenah in 16 seconds.
Kendra Hamman of the Bloomer/Colfax co-op took Gwen Breckheimer of the Chilton/Hilbert co-op by a fall, and won by a fall versus Muskego’s Kahlyn Geiger. She will continue on Friday evening.
Wrestling in the consolation bracket are Eau Claire North’s Cambree Lokken,
McDonell’s Hailey Pelkey and Cadott’s Shannon Burlum, Maria Cuahua and Alaina Kempen.
The tournament continues Friday and Saturday, with the final matches Saturday evening.