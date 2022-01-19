Raegan Sorensen made a go-ahead jumper with seven seconds remaining, lifting the UW-Stout women's basketball team to a 63-61 win over UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils led 61-58 in the final minute until Kelly McIntyre hit a tying 3-pointer for Stevens Point with 22 seconds left. Stout missed on its first attempt at a winner, but got an offensive rebound to set up Sorensen for her decisive basket.
Stout overturned a 10-point deficit in the final seven and a half minutes. The Blue Devils had a 14-5 run over the course of the fourth quarter to take a lead of their own in the last minute.
The Blue Devils only led in the final minute, but took the victory regardless. Stout outscored the Pointers 24-13 in the fourth quarter.
Sorensen scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and four assists. Amanda Giesen scored 15 points for Stout.
It was a third straight victory for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-2 in the WIAC and remained tied for second in the standings with UW-Eau Claire. Stout hits the road on Saturday to take on UW-Platteville, who the Blue Devils defeated 60-45 on Jan. 8.
Men's basketball
UW-River Falls 80, UW-Eau Claire 72: A pair of long Falcons runs doomed the Blugolds, who saw their losing streak hit six.
The game was tied at 24 midway through the first half, but the Falcons closed the period on a 23-6 spurt to seize control. Eau Claire battled back with a strong start to the second half, outscoring River Falls 24-9 at the start to tie the game at 54, but couldn't make any more progress.
Immediately after Eau Claire's Alex Voigt tied the game with a free throw, River Falls went on a 14-2 run. The Blugolds chipped the lead down to six with a minute left, but didn't get any closer.
Spencer Page had 19 points and six rebounds for the Blugolds, who dropped to 8-10 overall and 1-6 in the WIAC. Brock Voigt and Carter Brooks scored 15 apiece.
Eau Claire North graduate Noah Hanson scored 14 points for River Falls (9-6, 2-4).
The Blugolds will look to end their skid with a game at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
UW-Stout 87, UW-Stevens Point 74: The Blue Devils had a huge second half to help offset a slow start and earn their second consecutive WIAC victory.
A back-and-forth affair saw Stout grab the final lead change on a layup by Tyreese Alexander with 4:27 left. That put the Blue Devils ahead 72-71 and was the start of a 15-2 run to seal the victory. Stout scored 19 of the game's final 22 points.
The Pointers led by 11 early in the first half, but the Blue Devils managed to take a two-point lead into the break.
Stout outscored Stevens Point 53-38 in the second half. The Blue Devils shot an impressive 70% from the field after halftime. That included a 71% clip from 3-point range.
Brody Fox led Stout with 19 points, while Luke Geiger and Jon Ciriacks both had double-doubles with matching stat lines. Each had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Blue Devils improved to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference. They host second-ranked UW-Platteville on Saturday in Menomonie. The Pioneers won the first meeting of the season 93-86.