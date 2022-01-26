Five players scored in double figures, lifting the UW-Stout men’s basketball team to a 100-83 win over UW-River Falls on Wednesday in River Falls.
Armani Tinsley led the Blue Devils with 23 points and Luke Geiger added 19. Stout hit the century mark on the scoreboard for the fourth time this season.
The Blue Devils led 78-73 with 7:22 remaining, but a blitz of 3-pointers sparked a 15-3 run to seal the result. They led comfortably the rest of the way and completed a season sweep of the Falcons.
Stout shot 57% from the field and hit 14 3-pointers at a 56% clip. Tinsley drained six of those 3s.
Lovell Williams scored 17 points and tallied seven assists and six rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jon Ciriacks had 16 points and five rebounds and Brody Fox added 14 points.
Eau Claire North graduate Noah Hanson led River Falls with a game-best 25 points. He also had nine rebounds.
The victory got the Blue Devils back to even in the WIAC at 4-4. They’re 13-6 overall this season. After a weekend off, Stout returns home to host UW-Stevens Point next Wednesday. The Blue Devils beat the Pointers 87-74 in Stevens Point last week.
Women’s basketball
UW-Oshkosh 60, UW-Eau Claire 53: The Blugolds recovered from a cold start, but ultimately came up a bit short against the Titans.
16th-ranked Eau Claire mustered six points in the first quarter and fell behind by 14 in the first half. But the Blugolds surged in the third quarter and eventually got within two points of Oshkosh’s lead at 34-32. That was as close as they would get though.
The Blugolds pulled within four in the fourth quarter, but the Titans had an answer each time. When Jade Ganski’s layup made it a 52-48 game with 1:16 remaining, the Titans embarked on a 6-2 run that drained the clock and gave them the cushion they needed.
Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds with 19 points. Ganski had a double-double, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyra Boettcher had 10 points.
Eau Claire gets back on the court next Wednesday at UW-River Falls.
UW-River Falls 67, UW-Stout 63: The Blue Devils built a 12-point lead in the first quarter but couldn’t hold on against the Falcons.
River Falls opened the second quarter on an 18-4 run to get back in the game. The Falcons took the lead for good on a free throw from Jenna Zeman with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. She started an 11-1 run for River Falls.
Stout trimmed the lead to two when Anna Mutch’s layup went through with 21 seconds remaining. But Macy Nilsen iced the game away with a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left.
Mutch led Stout with 15 points and added five rebounds. Lauren Arenz had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Sam Schaeffer scored 12 points.
Nilsen led all scorers with 28 for the Falcons.
The Blue Devils hit the road next Wednesday to take on UW-Stevens Point.