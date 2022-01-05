The UW-Stout men's basketball team came close to knocking off 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse on Wednesday in Menomonie. But despite a Herculean effort from Armani Tinlsey, the Blue Devils' upset bid came up a bit short with the Eagles pulling away for an 89-85 victory.
The Blue Devils led for most of the first half and early in the second. Stout was ahead 54-47 with 15:28 remaining, but went frigid for the next five minutes. While the Blue Devils struggled to get a shot to fall, the Eagles went on an 18-0 run. La Crosse never trailed again, although Stout made it a one-possession game in the final minute.
The Blue Devils went 0 for 7 from the field in the pivotal cold stretch and committed four turnovers. They trailed by 11 by the time Jon Ciriacks hit a jumper to end the run.
Ciriacks' make set the Blue Devils on a push of their own. They scored 11 of the next 13 points to pull within two — a number they pruned the deficit to several times — but never got any closer than that.
Ciriacks made a pair of free throws with six seconds left to make it an 87-85 game, but La Crosse's Henry Noone iced it away at the free throw line with four seconds remaining.
Tinsley drilled six 3s and scored 24 points for Stout. He also passed four assists. Lovell Williams added 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ciriacks finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Things don't get any easier for Stout (10-4, 1-2) this weekend. The Blue Devils hit the road to take on second-ranked and unbeaten UW-Platteville on Saturday.
Women's basketball
UW-La Crosse 74, UW-Stout 61: The Eagles opened the game on a 7-0 run and never looked back, leading from start to finish. Although the Blue Devils pulled within three of the lead by the end of the first quarter, a big second period helped the Eagles pull away.
La Crosse outscored Stout 24-10 in the second quarter. The Eagles started the quarter with a 10-0 run.
The Blue Devils rebounded a bit in the third quarter and eventually managed to cut the lead to five with 3:21 left in the fourth, but they couldn't get any closer. Raegan Sorensen scored 14 points to lead Stout, and Alison Murdoch added 12 points.
Emma Gamoke had a game-high 19 points for the Eagles.
The Blue Devils dropped to 1-2 in WIAC play. They'll look to bounce back when they host UW-Platteville on Saturday afternoon.