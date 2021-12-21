Lovell Williams scored 24 points and distributed eight assists as the UW-Stout men's basketball team ran its win streak to four with a 108-75 victory over Finlandia on Tuesday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils had six players score in double figures in the straightforward defeat of the Lions. Jackson Noll scored 14 points, and Drew Scott added 13 points and six rebounds.
Stout shot 49% from the field in improving its record to 9-2. The Blue Devils haven't lost since dropping a game at UW-Whitewater on Dec. 4. They were never in much trouble of ending that run on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils ran out to a 10-point lead just over five minutes into the game and never looked back. A 25-5 run midway through the first half all but sealed the result, establishing a 25-point advantage for Stout. It grew to as much as 27 before halftime.
Defensively, the Blue Devils forced 28 turnovers and scored 36 points off them. They also dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, finishing with 19 offensive rebounds.
Armani Tinsley scored 11 points for Stout, and Jon Ciriacks and Brody Fox added 10 apiece.
Stout returns to action on Dec. 29 at the UW-Oshkosh Winter Classic. The Blue Devils take on Ripon to start tournament play and face Calvin the following day.
Women's basketball
Finlandia 73, UW-Stout 67: The Blue Devils couldn't overcome a sluggish third quarter and fell to the Lions on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Finlandia outscored Stout 26-15 in the third period after the two sides entered halftime tied at 29. The Blue Devils managed to trim that 11-point deficit down to two in the final minute of the game, but couldn't get any closer. The Lions made a layup and a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds to ice away a victory.
Amanda Giesen and Haylee Yaeger scored 15 points apiece to lead the Blue Devils. They added seven and six rebounds, respectively. Raegan Sorensen scored 12 points for Stout. Anna Mutch had nine points and eight rebounds.
Finlandia shot 53% in the victory. The Blue Devils shot 41% and were 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
Stout (5-5) will play its next four games on the road. That stretch starts with a visit to Aurora University on Dec. 28.