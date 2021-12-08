Lovell Williams contributed in all phases of the game to help lift the UW-Stout men’s basketball team past Dubuque 89-80 on Wednesday in Dubuque, Iowa.
Williams scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed five assists to power the Blue Devils. The sophomore knocked down six 3-pointers to help Stout improve to 7-2 this season. As a team, the Blue Devils were red-hot from deep. They made 19 3-pointers and shot 49% from behind the arc.
Armani Tinsley added 18 points for Stout, and Jon Ciriacks scored 12 while distributing five assists. Luke Geiger had 10 points.
A 12-4 run midway through the first half established a double-digit lead at 30-20 for the Blue Devils, who led for the rest of the half. The Spartans eventually took the lead a couple of times in the second half, but each time they did, Stout had an answer.
The Blue Devils went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Williams with 12:32 left.
At 7-2, Stout is off to its best start to a season in coach Jim Lake’s tenure. Lake took over the program in 2018, and since then the Blue Devils had never won more than five of their first nine games before this season.
Stout hosts Greenville on Monday night in Menomonie.
Women’s basketball
Bethany Lutheran 63, UW-Eau Claire 61: Hanna Geistfeld made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to deal the third-ranked Blugolds their first loss of the season.
Eau Claire led by seven with 2:55 remaining, but Bethany Lutheran closed the game on a 10-1 run to upset the Blugolds. Eau Claire’s Courtney Crouch made a free throw with 16 seconds left to tie the game at 61, but Geistfeld drew a foul with eight seconds remaining and won it from the line.
Bethany Lutheran led 40-37 entering the final period, but the Blugolds used a 6-2 run late in the period to go ahead 60-53. The Vikings took control from there.
The Blugolds, normally strong while shooting from beyond the arc, hit 28% of their 3-pointers. They shot 34% from the field overall.
Jessie Ruden scored 18 points to lead Eau Claire, while Tyra Boettcher added 17 points and seven rebounds. Crouch finished with 12 points. All of Eau Claire’s scoring came from its five starters.
Taryn Christensen scored a game-high 19 points off the bench for the Vikings.
The Blugolds play their final game before the holiday break on Saturday, hosting Loras at Zorn Arena. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
UW-Stout 80, Dubuque 70: Five different Blue Devils scored in double figures as the Blue Devils held off the Spartans.
Stout led by as much as 21 points in the fourth quarter before Dubuque made a push to get back into the game. The Spartans went on a 21-8 run to get to as close as 76-68 with under a minute left, but ran out of time.
Amanda Giesen scored 17 points and had seven rebounds for Stout. Both totals led the team. Sam Schaeffer and Reagan Sorensen added 13 points apiece for the Blue Devils, and Lizzy Olsem scored 12.
Dubuque led 22-20 in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils stole the lead with a 17-3 run to end the first half. They never trailed again.
Stout (4-4) returns to action with a road game at Gustavus Adolphus next Wednesday.