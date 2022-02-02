UW-Stout had not swept UW-Stevens Point in men’s basketball in 20 seasons entering Wednesday’s meeting. With an 88-78 defeat of the Pointers at Johnson Fieldhouse, the Blue Devils changed that.
Lovell Williams scored 22 points as Stout swept its regular season series with the Pointers for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Armani Tinsley added 15 points, and Jon Ciriacks had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Blue Devils built a 12-point lead by halftime and didn’t relinquish it. A 10-2 run which featured five points from Tinsley put Stout ahead by 10 late in the first half, and despite a couple of pushes, the Pointers never truly threatened again.
The victory pushed the Blue Devils to 5-4 in the conference, tied for fourth with UW-Whitewater. Stout is well-positioned for a berth in the WIAC tournament, which they haven’t reached since 2017.
The Blue Devils visit fifth-ranked UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
Women’s basketball
UW-Eau Claire 67, UW-River Falls 54: The 20th-ranked Blugolds led by two at the end of the third quarter, but pulled away in the fourth for their seventh WIAC win of the season.
Eau Claire opened the final period on a 10-3 run to seal a season sweep of the Falcons. River Falls cut the lead to six a couple of times but never got any closer.
The Falcons (9-9, 2-7) led by three late in the third quarter before the Blugolds (16-5, 7-3) took over.
Jessie Ruden tied her career high with 29 points for Eau Claire. Menomonie native Tyra Boettcher added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Blugolds. Those two accounted for more than half of the team’s scoring.
Eau Claire, sitting in second place in the WIAC, hosts UW-La Crosse on Saturday. The Blugolds are two games behind conference leader UW-Whitewater in the standings.
UW-Stout 75, UW-Stevens Point 58: The Blue Devils got out to a strong start and pulled away in the third quarter to defeat the Pointers.
Raegan Sorensen recorded a double-double for Stout, scoring 19 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Lizzy Olsem added 16 points for the Blue Devils, and Amanda Giesen scored 14.
Stout (11-8, 6-3) led by four at halftime, but outscored the Pointers (9-8, 2-6) 26-18 in the third quarter. The Blue Devils led by as many as 20 points late in the game. They shot 47% and hit half of their 3s.
The Blue Devils never trailed in the coast-to-coast victory.
Stout is third in the WIAC and hosts fourth-place UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.