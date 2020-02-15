The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team had a chance to move into a tie for first place in the WIAC standings on Saturday. But UW-Whitewater showed exactly why it sat all alone atop the league.
The Warhawks clamped down on defense in the second half, holding the Blugolds to 18 points after halftime, en route to a 57-39 win at Zorn Arena.
The win kept Whitewater in first place with an 11-1 record, while the Blugolds dropped to 9-3 in the conference. Both teams have two games remaining in league play.
Eau Claire kept things close in the first half, entering halftime only trailing 23-21. But the Warhawks outscored the Blugolds 20-10 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth.
Eau Claire couldn’t overcome a 26% shooting percentage from the floor, including 13% from 3-point range. Hallee Hoeppner was the only Blugold to score in double figures, tallying 10 points.
The Blugolds played solid defense of their own to keep themselves in the game early. They held the Warhawks to 4 of 12 shooting in the first quarter and 6 of 21 in the second. But as Whitewater heated up in the second half, Eau Claire stayed cold.
Not helping the cause were the Warhawks’ 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 15 second-chance points.
Kelsey Bakken, Katie Essen and Maizie Diehl all added five points for Eau Claire. Hoeppner finished with a team-high nine rebounds, and Anna Graaskamp added seven of her own.
Aleah Grundahl and Becky Raeder did most of the heavy lifting for Whitewater. They scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The Blugolds still have an outside shot at sharing the regular season WIAC title with Whitewater. They need to beat both UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse next week, and have Whitewater lose both of its games.
Eau Claire plays at Platteville on Wednesday and hosts La Crosse next Saturday.
UW-Oshkosh 54, UW-Stout 36
A tough third quarter doomed the Blue Devils, who played the Titans close in every other period.
Oshkosh outscored Stout 22-7 coming out of halftime, closing the third quarter on a 17-1 run to pull away.
No Blue Devils scored in double figures. Amber Fabeck and Katie Christopherson led the team with eight points apiece. Fabeck added seven rebounds. Shannan Watkins scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Titans held Stout to 29% shooting from the field. That included 23% from deep.
Karsyn Rueth led all scorers with 16 points for Oshkosh, and Leah Porath added 15.
Stout dropped to 14-9 on the season and 5-7 in the WIAC. The Blue Devils hit the road to take on UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday before closing out the regular season with a home game against UW-Whitewater next Saturday.
Men’s
UW-Eau Claire 49, UW-Whitewater 47
Cam Kuepers hit a tie-breaking jump shot with 30 seconds remaining, giving the Blugolds a narrow victory over the Warhawks.
Whitewater missed a shot at the buzzer as Eau Claire held on.
Spencer Page scored a game-high 15 points for the Blugolds, and Kuepers and Luke Reader added 10 points apiece.
Eau Claire trailed 29-23 at halftime before opening the second half on a 10-0 run to take the lead.
Whitewater opened the game by scoring 11 of the first 13 points.
The Warhawks held Cole Rabedeaux, the Blugolds’ leading scorer, to a modest five points. But he contributed in other areas, tallying a team-high 11 rebounds and three assists.
Breonte Hunt scored 11 points to lead Whitewater.
With the win, the Blugolds remained in third place in the WIAC with an 8-4 clip in conference games. They trail only UW-Platteville (11-2) and UW-Oshkosh (9-3). Those two squads are the final two game of the regular season for Eau Claire, with Platteville coming to town on Wednesday and a road game at Oshkosh scheduled for Saturday.
UW-Oshkosh 84, UW-Stout 60
The Blue Devils were able to hang around throughout the first half, but slipped away in the second.
Jon Ciriacks’ 3-pointer a minute into the second half brought Stout to within one of the lead at 39-38, and the Blue Devils only trailed by three with 15 minutes remaining. But the Titans outscored Stout 36-15 the rest of the way.
TYreese Alexander led Stout with a game-high 20 points. But a well-balanced effort by Oshkosh was too much to overcome. Four Titans scored in double figures.
Marcus Hill had 12 points for the Blue Devils. Ciriacks and Luke Geiger added eight apiece. Stout shot fairly well from the field, hitting on 41% of their attempts. But Oshkosh was even better, posting a 55% shooting percentage.
Stout will continue searching for its second win of the WIAC season when it hosts UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday. The Blue Devils close out the regular season with a road game at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.