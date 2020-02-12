Anna Graaskamp scored a game-high 21 points, Jessie Ruden added 16 of her own and the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team defeated UW-River Falls 66-48 on Wednesday in River Falls.
The Blugolds pulled away with a big second half, outscoring the Falcons 37-23 after halftime. The Blugolds opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run and never looked back.
In addition to leading the team in scoring, Graaskamp secured six rebounds for Eau Claire. Katie Essen chipped in with eight points and seven boards.
The Blugolds shot 45% from the floor while holding the Falcons to 38% shooting.
The win pushed Eau Claire’s record to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in the WIAC. It sets up a huge game against first-place UW-Whitewater this Saturday in Eau Claire. With a win against the Warhawks, the Blugolds would move into a tie for first place with one week left to play. Whitewater enters the game with a 10-1 record in league play after avoiding an upset by UW-Platteville on Wednesday, 59-55.
UW-La Crosse 76, UW-Stout 61
The Blue Devils kept it close for the first three quarters, but got outscored 21-7 in the final period.
The Eagles held a slim 55-54 advantage entering the fourth quarter, but opened the period with a 7-0 run to gain a cushion. Later, they closed the game with a 14-2 run to seal it.
Amber Fabeck led Stout with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Shannan Watkins had 14 points and seven boards of her own. The Blue Devils couldn’t slow down La Crosse’s Dani Craig, who scored a contest-best 28 points.
Stout shot the ball well in the first half, good for a 52% clip. But that number dropped to 22% in the second half.
Next up for the Blue Devils (14-8, 5-6) is a home game against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
Men’s
UW-La Crosse 94, UW-Stout 62
The Blue Devils couldn’t overcome a flat start which saw them fall behind 15-2 in the first seven minutes of action.
Things got better in the second half, but the mountain was far too big to climb after entering halftime trailing 51-22.
The Eagles were on fire all night long, shooting 60% from the field and 55% from deep. They also out-rebounded Stout 40-26.
La Crosse only outscored Stout 43-40 in the second half.
TYreese Alexander scored 12 points to lead the Blue Devils, and Luke Geiger added 10. Jon Ciriacks had seven points and seven assists.
Stout returns to action on Saturday at UW-Oshkosh. The Blue Devils will take a 5-17 record into the contest, including a 1-10 mark in conference play.