The Blugolds men’s basketball team saw an early 10-3 lead evaporate against UW-Whitewater, who strung together a dominant stretch through halftime to take a 13-point lead with 16 minutes to go in regulation.
Desperately needing to shift momentum, UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling called a timeout and his team responded minutes later, going on a 21-8 run to recapture the lead with a 3-pointer from Cole Rabedeaux to make it 54-51 late in the fourth.
The Warhawks kept it close until Carter Brooks hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes to go in the game, lifting the Blugolds to a 66-59 victory in the WIAC opener on Saturday in Eau Claire.
The second half turnaround came thanks to 15 for 21 shooting and 4 for 7 shooting from deep for the Blugolds, who got another masterful performance from Rabedeaux. He scored a game-high 23 points.
Spencer Page and Carter Brooks scored 13 and 11 points respectively, with Page connecting on three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Blugolds went 6 for 15 from deep, outscoring the Warhawks by 12 points from 3-point range.
The victory moves Eau Claire to 10-2 overall as they get set to take onrival UW-Stout at home on Wednesday.
UWEC women drop WIAC opener
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team hung around for a tied 8-8 first quarter, but couldn’t contain UW-Whitewater in the second and third, falling 67-41 on Saturday at Zorn Arena.
Hallee Hoeppner and Jessie Ruden led the way for the Blugolds, scoring 9 points and 8 points, respectively, but Eau Claire couldn’t get much going offensively, shooting 28.6% from the field and connecting on just 3 of 13 3-pointers.
The Warhawks took advantage of 21 Blugold turnovers for 28 points and outscored Eau Claire 26-18 in the paint.
It was a rough start to the WIAC season for Eau Claire, who will have a chance to bounce back against UW-Stout on Wednesday.
Pioneers overpower Stout men
UW-Stout fell behind 28-40 heading into half and never recovered in an 88-67 loss to UW-Platteville on Saturday in Platteville.
The Blue Devils couldn’t contain the Pioneers, who shot 51.6% from the floor and dominated in the paint with 36 points and 38 rebounds.
Cliff McCray led Stout with 13 points and was one of three Blue Devils to reach double figures, along with TYreese Alexander (12) and Kaden Koski (10).
Stout connected on eight 3-pointers in the game.