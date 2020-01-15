When UW-Eau Claire and coach Tonja Englund needed a bucket Wednesday night in Oshkosh, the Blugolds went to their senior star Anna Graaskamp.
Trailing 57-55 with 1:33 left in the game, Graaskamp made a jumper to even up the score. Just over 30 seconds later she nailed a layup to put Eau Claire up 59-57 and after the Titans hit a 3 to go up by 1 with just 39 seconds left, Graaskamp delivered again, hitting a jumper with 18 seconds remaining to put Eau Claire up 61-60. Oshkosh missed a pair of 3s as the 6-foot-0 forward’s heroic final minutes lifted the Blugolds to a 62-60 victory.
Eau Claire jumped ahead early, 22-11 in the first quarter, but fell into a rut in the second and third to fall behind 49-47 entering the fourth quarter.
The Titans’ pulled as far away as five points with 5:45 to go in the game, but the Blugolds came right back, forcing Oshkosh into missed shots late.
Graaskamp led all scorers with 18 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor. She was joined in double digits by Hallee Hoeppner who scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds for Eau Claire.
Oshkosh shot just 31.5% from the floor and 60.7% from the line.
Stout bench steps up
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team piled on a 30-point third quarter performance to turn a nine-point halftime lead into an 86-59 blowout of UW-River Falls on Wednesday night in Menomonie.
Amber Fabeck was the only Blue Devil starter to reach double figures, scoring a game-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. However, Stout got a big showing from the bench, which scored 44 points. Hefty contributions came from Katie Chrisopherson and Haylee Yaeger, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The big third quarter came thanks to lights-out 11-for-16 shooting from the field and four 3s in the frame, three of which came from Liz Oswald. She scored all nine of her points in the quarter.
Stout forced River Falls into 17 turnovers in the game.
Turnovers burn Stout men
TYreese Alexander scored 21 points, but the UW-Stout men’s team couldn’t keep up with UW-River Falls, falling 92-79 on Wednesday in River Falls.
The Blue Devils outrebounded the Falcons 27-25 and nailed one more 3 than River Falls, but coughed up twice as many turnovers. That allowed the Falcons to score 24 points of 16 turnovers.
Jon Ciriacks and Luke Geiger both reached double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.