Cam Kuepers converted the go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining, Carter Brooks had a key block in the final seconds, and the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team edged UW-Stevens Point 63-62 on Saturday in Stevens Point.
The Blugolds coughed up an 11-point halftime lead before rallying for the victory. The Pointers took a one-point lead on Blake Ehrke’s layup with 2:08 remaining.
As Stevens Point looked to take the lead on its final possession, Brooks blocked Ethan Bublitz’s layup attempt with three seconds left on the clock. Ehrke missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, clinching the win for Eau Claire.
Cole Rabedeaux led the Blugolds with 22 points. Kuepers finished with 12 and six rebounds. Adam Link added 12 points for Eau Claire.
Bublitz had a game-high 25 points for the Pointers.
Stevens Point (11-5, 3-2) went on a 13-4 run midway through the second half to tie the game at 45. The two teams were neck-and-neck the rest of the way.
The Blugolds were lights-out from the field, hitting 51% of their shots, including 39% from 3-point range.
Eau Claire (11-5, 2-3) travels to River Falls on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Falcons.
Women’s basketball
A big fourth quarter helped UW-Whitewater pull away from UW-Stout 72-56 on Saturday in Whitewater.
The Warhawks outscored the Blue Devils 23-14 in the final period, turning a seven-point lead into a 16-point victory.
Emily Jacques led Stout with 12 points, while Shannan Watkins and Amber Fabeck added 11 apiece. Watkins also grabbed seven rebounds.
Whitewater held Stout to 33% shooting from the field. The Warhawks’ Aleah Grundahl led all scorers with 17 points.
Whitewater improved to 15-1 on the season and 5-0 in the WIAC. Stout dropped to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in conference.
The Blue Devils return to action at UW-La Crosse on Wednesday at 7 p.m.