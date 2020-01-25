The UW-Stout women’s basketball team led all night, but a 23-5 fourth quarter in favor of UW-Stevens Point allowed the Pointers to take a lead with just 16 seconds left and beat the Blue Devils 65-63 on Saturday afternoon in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils jumped up early thanks to a 21-10 first quarter and entered the fourth up by 15 when the Pointers came storming back with an 18-3 run to tie things up at 61-61. Both teams exchanged points to make it 63-63, then Bailee Collins hit a free throw with 16 seconds left to give Stevens Point the lead. Shannan Watkins missed a jumper with four seconds left and the Pointers hung on.
Amber Fabeck led the Blue Devils with 14 points. She was the only Stout player in double figures.
Late rally not nearly enough for Stout men
The UW-Stout men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 39-22 halftime deficit, falling 70-56 to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday in Stevens Point.
The Blue Devils rallied in the second half, outscoring the Pointers 34-31, but it was way too little, too late for Stout.
Jon Ciriacks, Cliff McCray and Kyle Jackson all tied for the team lead with 10 points.
Blugolds women can’t top
ranked Eagles
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped by UW-La Crosse on Saturday in a 60-39 loss to the Eagles in La Crosse.
The Blugolds shot went just 2 for 21 from 3-point range and shot just 22.2% from the floor.
Katie Essen scored 11 points and was the lone Blugold to reach double-digits in scoring. Anna Graaskamp pulled down 10 rebounds.