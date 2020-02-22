The UW-Stout men's basketball team ended the season on a high note, defeating UW-Whitewater 84-82 on Saturday in Whitewater to earn its second WIAC victory of the year. The win came largely thanks to a pair of free throws by Josh Mericle with 16 seconds left.
With Stout trailing 82-81, Mericle converted two shots from the charity stripe to give them a late 83-82 lead. He added another free throw with six seconds left to seal the deal.
Whitewater led by as many as nine in the second half, but Stout went on a 12-3 run to take a 77-76 lead with under four minutes left to play. The teams were neck-and-neck the rest of the way, until Mericle's key free throws.
The Blue Devils had to overcome a 49-point game from Whitewater's Equan Ards, but got 26 points from their own Luke Geiger and 15 from TYreese Alexander.
Alexander pulled down 10 rebounds to clinch a double-double. Jon Ciriacks and Cliff McCray scored 13 points apiece for Stout.
The Blue Devils finish the season with a 6-19 record, including going 2-12 in WIAC play.
UW-La Crosse 64, UW-Eau Claire 54
A rough first half made things too difficult for the Blugolds. The Eagles led by 14 at halftime after closing it out on a 15-4 run.
Cole Rabedeaux got Eau Claire to within three points of the lead with a jumper midway through the second half, but La Crosse immediately answered with a 5-0 run to establish some breathing room.
The Blugolds clawed with two of the lead on Carter Brooks' 3-pointer with 3:26 on the clock, but the Eagles scored the next seven points to seal the win.
Cam Kuepers scored a game-high 19 points for the Blugolds, while Rabedeaux finished with 16 points. Spencer Page had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Wyatt Cook and Luke Norcia led La Crosse with 16 points apiece.
Eau Claire finished the regular season with a 17-8 record, going 8-6 in conference play. They open the WIAC tournament on Tuesday, hosting UW-Stevens Point at 8 p.m. The Blugolds are the No. 4 seed, the Pointers are No. 5.
Women's
UW-Whitewater 65, UW-Stout 56
The Blue Devils gave the nation's fourth-ranked team a battle, but couldn't quite pull off the upset.
The Warhawks ran out to a 14-2 lead right out of the gates, but Stout rallied to pull within one at 14-13. But a second period which saw Whitewater outscore the Blue Devils 22-12 ultimately made the difference.
Stout managed to pull within five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Warhawks had just enough firepower to hold them off.
Shannan Watkins scored a game-high 20 points for Stout, and also secured seven rebounds. Amber Fabeck had seven points and eight rebounds.
Stout finished the regular season with a 15-10 record and a 6-8 mark in the WIAC.
The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will travel to Oshkosh to take on fourth-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the first round of the WIAC tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.