Shannan Watkins’ layup forced overtime with three seconds left on the clock, and the UW-Stout women’s basketball pushed forward from there to clinch a 76-70 win over UW-Platteville on Saturday in Platteville.
The game was close the whole way, with the teams tied at halftime and the end of regulation. The Blue Devils outscored the Pioneers 13-7 in OT, with Katie Christopherson accounting for six of those points.
Watkins led Stout with 17 points, while Amber Fabeck added 16 points and five rebounds. The Blue Devils got 30 points from their bench.
The win pushed Stout’s record to 14-7 on the season, and 5-5 in WIAC play. The Blue Devils are in fourth place in the conference standings.
Next up is a game against UW-La Crosse on Wednesday in Menomonie.
UW-Eau Claire 72, UW-Stevens Point 69
The Blugolds opened the game on a 21-1 run and held off a furious Pointers rally to eke out the win.
Eau Claire led 26-7 at the end of the first quarter and 44-23 at halftime, but Stevens Point embarked on a 20-11 run in the third to get back in it.
The Pointers cut the lead to four points with 2:44 left in the game, but didn’t get any closer until they hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Hallee Hoeppner led the Blugolds with 17 points, while Kelsey Bakken scored 12 points and secured 11 rebounds. Anna Graaskamp had 16 points and seven boards for Eau Claire.
The Blugolds improved to 14-7 on the season and 8-2 in the WIAC. They’re in second place in the conference, only behind 9-1 Whitewater. Eau Claire travels to River Falls on Wednesday before hosting Whitewater in a crucial game next Saturday.
Men’s basketball
UW-Platteville 82, UW-Stout 74
The Blue Devils were able to hang around with the 12th-ranked Pioneers, but couldn’t put together a run for the win in the end.
TYreese Alexander’s jumper with 10:21 left in the second half pulled Stout to within one point of the lead at 59-58, but that was as close as they would get. The Pioneers went on a 10-2 run shortly after to pull away.
Alexander finished with a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils. Jon Ciriacks and Cliff McCray added 14 and 13, respectively, while Marcus Hill had six points and 10 rebounds.
The Pioneers shot 50% from the floor, compared to Stout’s 39%.
Stout dropped to 5-16 on the year and sits at 1-9 in WIAC play. The Blue Devils hit the road to take on UW-La Crosse on Wednesday.