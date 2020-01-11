Five players scored in double figures to help the UW-Stout women's basketball team edge UW-Oshkosh 77-71 in double overtime on Saturday in Oshkosh.
Liz Oswald and Katie Christopherson led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Blue Devils. Oswald also had nine rebounds.
The teams entered the first overtime tied at 52, and each scored 11 in the first extra period. The Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1) got the better of the Titans in the second overtime though, outscoring them 14-8.
Lindsey Johnson scored 12 points for Stout, while Amber Fabeck and Lizzy Olsem added 10 apiece.
The Blue Devils survived 30 points from Oshkosh's Leah Porath.
Stout next plays at home on Wednesday against UW-River Falls at 7 p.m.
Men's basketball
Spencer Page scored a game-high 18 points, but it wasn't quite enough for the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team in a 60-53 loss to UW-Platteville on Saturday in Platteville.
The Blugolds were within four points of the lead in the final 1:25 of the game, but the Pioneers made five of six free throw attempts down the stretch to hold on.
The loss dropped Eau Claire (10-4) to 1-2 in WIAC play. Platteville (13-1) maintained its spot at the top of the conference standings with a 3-0 record in league play.
Cole Rabedeaux added 15 points and six rebounds for the Blugolds, and Carter Brooks scored 12. Nobody else had more than two points for Eau Claire. The Blugolds shot 39% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.
Carter Voelker had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Platteville.
Eau Claire returns to action with a home game against UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.