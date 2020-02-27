Thursday was a good day to be a UW-Eau Claire basketball fan.
For the first time since 2001, the men's team is going to the WIAC championship game. Ditto for the women, who are going to play in the final for the first time since 2009.
It took quite a show to pull it off, too.
The Blugold women punched their ticket to the conference championship game thanks to Hallee Hoeppner's go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left, giving Eau Claire a 59-56 road win over UW-La Crosse.
The men survived coughing up a 19-point lead against top-seeded UW-Platteville, closing the game on a 9-0 run to shock the nation's sixth-ranked team in its house, 78-74.
The third-seeded Eau Claire women trailed La Crosse 34-24 at halftime, but outscored the second-seeded Eagles 35-22 in the final two periods.
It started with the Blugolds opening the third quarter with an 11-3 run to pull within two. But the Eagles did just enough to never surrender the lead until the fourth period.
Eau Claire trailed by four entering the fourth, but went on a quick 4-0 spurt to tie things up quickly. The Blugolds took their first lead on Katie Essen's jumper with 1:55 remaining.
La Crosse's Dani Craig tied the game at 56 with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, setting the stage for Hoeppner's game-winner in the final moments.
Hoeppner scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Blugolds, and Anna Graaskamp added 15 points and 15 rebounds.
The Blugolds will host fourth-seeded UW-Oshkosh, which stunned top-seeded UW-Whitewater 81-65 in the other semifinal, at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the WIAC championship game. The winner receives an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
The Eau Claire men couldn't have started Thursday's semifinal any better. The Blugolds turned a 10-10 tie into a 34-15 lead thanks to a 24-5 run midway through the first half. By halftime, the lead was 10.
But the top-seeded Pioneers wouldn't go away easily. Platteville scored 28 of the second half's first 42 points to tie things up at 52. An 11-4 run shortly after put the Pioneers up by seven with 8:51 remaining. They would hold the lead until the final two minutes of the game.
Eau Claire's Blake Wacholz kickstarted the game-winning 9-0 run with a layup at the 4:06 mark, and Carter Brooks put the fourth-seeded Blugolds in front 75-74 with a jumper with 1:06 left. Cam Kuepers and Cole Rabedeaux iced the game away for the Blugolds, combining to make three free throws in the final minute.
Rabedeaux led the Blugolds with 22 points, and Spencer Page added 19 of his own. Wacholz and Brooks also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Blugolds will be in Oshkosh on Saturday to take on the Titans in the WIAC championship game at 9 p.m.