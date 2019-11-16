There is no outright conference champion in the WIAC this season.
UW-Oshkosh made sure of that on Saturday.
The unranked Titans stunned No. 3 UW-Whitewater 27-20 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh, clinching a share of the league title between the two squads.
The Oshkosh defense intercepted the Warhawks five times, and Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer ran for and passed for a touchdown to power the upset.
Whitewater (9-1, 6-1) took a 20-14 lead on Alex Peete’s three-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter. But Berghammer, a freshman, threw the go-ahead touchdown pass 35 yards to Mitchell Gerend with 9:14 left to play, putting the Titans up 21-20.
Oshkosh’s Jaydon Haag iced the game away with a pair of field goals in the final six minutes, and the Titans (8-2, 6-1) came up with an interception on each of Whitewater’s final three drives to slam the door.
Berghammer was 7 of 17 passing for 78 yards and added 34 rushing yards. Peete ran for 80 yards for the Warhawks.
Oshkosh earned the WIAC’s automatic berth to the playoffs by nature of the head-to-head win over Whitewater.
UW-River Falls 31, UW-Platteville 24: The Falcons closed out their season on a high note, earning their first WIAC victory of the year with a surprising win over the Pioneers.
Ben Beckman tossed three touchdown passes for River Falls (2-8, 1-6), including the 39-yard, go-ahead strike to Alex Wickliff early in the third quarter.
Platteville (7-3, 4-3) led 24-21 at halftime, but the Falcons scored 10 unanswered in the second half. Beckman’s 18-yard touchdown throw to Hudson native Alex Herink pulled River Falls to within three with six seconds left in the second quarter.
Beckman completed 27 of 41 passes for 405 yards. Colin Schuetz passed for 346 yards for the Pioneers, but was picked off three times.
UW-La Crosse 34, UW-Stevens Point 17: Joey Stutzman ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Eagles to their seventh win of the season.
Victor Ponterio’s 39-yard field goal with 12:23 left in the third quarter for the Pointers (3-7, 2-5) cut La Crosse’s lead to 17-10. But the Eagles (7-3, 5-2) scored 17 of the game’s final 24 points to grab the victory.
Evan Lewandowski hit Jake Simuncak with a five-yard touchdown pass to push La Crosse’s lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter before Stevens Point answered with Matt Urmanski’s 25-yard strike to Jonte Webb late in the period.
La Crosse padded its lead with a Ryan Beirne field goal with 9:04 remaining, and Stutzman iced the game away with a five-yard scoring run with 5:09 remaining.
Lewandowski completed 17 passes for 160 yards for the Eagles. Urmanski’s 26 completions went for 330 yards and two scores for the Pointers.