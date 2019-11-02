Freshman quarterback Kobe Berghammer played the hero for the UW-Oshkosh football team on Saturday.
The Cumberland native connected with Peter Maccudden for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining to give the Titans a 24-20 road win over No. 13 UW-Platteville.
The Pioneers took a 20-17 lead on Colin Schuetz's 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandt Stare with 1:57 left. But Berghammer led the Titans on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to secure the team's sixth win of the year.
Berghammer was 8 of 17 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 114 yards on 16 attempts.
Schuetz led Platteville with 191 yards passing in addition to 66 yards and a score on the ground.
Neither team led by more than seven points at any given time.
UW-Whitewater 21, UW-La Crosse 17: The third-ranked Warhawks rallied in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten.
La Crosse took a 17-14 lead on Evan Lewandowski's four-yard scoring pass to Cole Spieker with 9:51 left in the game. But Whitewater answered immediately, with Jarrod Ware running into the end zone from 10 yards out less than two minutes later for the decisive score.
It was a big day for Whitewater's Alex Peete, who rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Zach Oles was 11 of 17 passing for 171 yards.
Lewandowski completed 22 of his 39 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles were held to 71 yards on the ground.
Whitewater hosts UW-Stout next Saturday.