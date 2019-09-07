La Crosse's Evan Lewandowski hit receiver Dominic Labellarte in the back of the end zone to lift the Eagles to a 21-14 overtime victory over Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday in La Crosse.
Concordia tied up the game with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation when Blake Kragness connected with Matt Bye for the score.
The Eagles' first two touchdowns came on a pair of long passes. First, receiver Jake Simunack scored on a 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and later, Cole Spieker caught a 42-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
UW-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 19: The Titans avoided disaster against Carthage when a blocked field goal attempt by Oshkosh's Peyton Peterson was returned for a touchdown to pull Carthage to within one late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Colten Klein failed to convert the 2-point conversion to win and the Titans were able to close out the Red Men on Saturday in Oshkosh.
The field goal returned for a touchdown was the second of the afternoon, after Kevin O'Boyle returned a missed field goal 85 yards late in the second quarter.
Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer went 8 for 18 with 138 yards and two touchdowns. His first came in the second on a 22-yard pass to Tony Steger. He added another one in the fourth, connecting with Riley Kallas for a 25-yard score.
UW-Platteville 38, East Texas Baptist 30: The Pioneers defense bent, but didn't break, forcing the Tigers to fumble inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter to clinch a victory on Saturday in Platteville.
The Tigers had a chance to tie up the game with 12:17 left in the fourth when Brian Baca connected for an 11-yard score with Tariq Gray, but ETBU missed the PAT and was left trailing 31-30.
Platteville quarterback Colin Schuetz connected for four touchdowns and 373 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to Bo Babich to put the Pioneers up by eight with 9:08 left in the fourth.
UW-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7: The Warhawks used a three-headed rushing attack to dismantle Dubuque, rushing for 248 yards on Saturday in Whitewater.
Whitewater's Ronny Ponick rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, Alex Peete added 81 yards and two scores, and Jarrod Ware went for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Zach Oles threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on the afternoon.
John Carroll 21, UW-Stevens Point 7: The Pointers fell behind early, surrendering a pair of second quarter touchdowns and never recovered on Saturday in University Heights, OH.
Shamaj Williams punched in the lone score for Stevens Point, capitalizing on a goal line carry in the third quarter.
The Blue Streaks used its rushing game to take methodically move the ball against Stevens Point, rushing for 193 yards on the afternoon.
UW-River Falls 45, Minnesota-Morris 7: The Falcons rolled, with Sam Altena and Corbin Leflay rushing for over 100 yards and quarterbacks Ben Beckman and Kole Hinrichsen combining for 346 yards through the air.
River Falls got out to a 38-0 lead at half and a 45-0 lead in the third before Minnesota-Morris found the end zone with 12:20 remaining.