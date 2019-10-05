The UW-La Crosse football team struck early and often. UW-Platteville struck after, and harder.
The Pioneers overturned a 20-7 deficit, scoring 31 straight points en route to a 38-20 victory over the Eagles on Saturday in Platteville.
La Crosse's Evan Lewandowski accounted for three touchdowns in the first half to put his team up by 13. But quarterback counterpart Colin Schuetz one-upped him, tossing three touchdown passes to help lead Platteville. Two of those scores came after his team fell behind 20-7.
The Pioneers defense swarmed to the ball, intercepting Lewandowski six times over the course of the contest to help keep Platteville in it.
Schuetz finished 22 of 38 passing for 321 yards. Donald Allender hauled in three receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Lewandowski threw for 246 yards on 17 completions.
UW-Stevens Point 30, UW-River Falls 16: The Pointers defense picked off Falcons quarterback Ben Beckman four times to power the victory.
Shamaj Williams rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown for Stevens Point, and quarterback Matt Urmanski added two rushing scores of his own — in addition to 244 yards and a touchdown through the air.
River Falls led 7-0 early, but the Pointers scored 23 unanswered points to pull ahead.
Stevens Point improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the WIAC, while River Falls fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in league play.