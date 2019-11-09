UW-Platteville scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a rout on Saturday, defeating UW-Stevens Point 41-14 in Platteville.
The Pioneers led 21-14 entering the final period, but three different players scored rushing touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to pull away.
Donald Allender's six-yard rushing score stretched Platteville's lead to 14 points in the first few seconds of the final quarter. Five minutes later, Brandt Stare added a 12-yard touchdown run of his own. Mitchell McNutt capped the scoring with a 25-yard run to pay dirt with 3:48 remaining.
Colin Schuetz completed 20 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers (7-2, 4-2). Wyatt Thompson ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Matt Urmanski's 20 completions went for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Stevens Point (3-6, 2-4). Jonte Webb caught both scores.
UW-Oshkosh 41, UW-River Falls 20: The Titans gained nearly 500 yards of offense and forced four turnovers in the blowout victory.
Connor Zirpel's 43-yard interception return for a touchdown turned a 10-point Oshkosh lead into a 17-point advantage midway through the third quarter. Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer's 68-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter made the lead 34-13.
The Titans (7-2, 5-1) gained 473 yards in the victory. Berghammer passed for 162 and added 177 more on the ground. He ran for two scores. Peter Maccudden added two rushing touchdowns of his own for Oshkosh.
Ben Beckman threw for 271 yards for River Falls (1-8, 0-6), but was intercepted three times. He ran and passed for a touchdown.
Oshkosh's victory sets up a big-time matchup with UW-Whitewater next Saturday. The Warhawks can clinch the WIAC title with a victory, while an Oshkosh win would make the two co-champions, putting both teams at 6-1 in the league.