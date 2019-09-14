Matt Urmanski found Devin Baldridge for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the game to give UW-Stevens Point an upset 31-28 win over No. 21 Wabash on Saturday afternoon.
The Pointers fell behind 27-24 late in the fourth quarter when Ike James broke off a 41-yard touchdown run for Wabash with 2:34 left to play.
But Stevens Point embarked on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in a span of just over a minute to rally for the lead, and the defense forced a turnover on downs for Wabash to seal the victory shortly after.
The Pointers compiled 471 yards of offense, 329 of which came through the air from Urmanski. He tossed three touchdowns on 24 of 35 passing.
The win improved Stevens Point's record to 1-1, while Wabash dropped to 0-1.
UW-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27 (OT): Rusty Murphy returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown in overtime to give the 23rd-ranked Eagles the win over the 14th-ranked Titans.
La Crosse forced overtime on Ryan Beirne's 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Titans had a chance to win in overtime after Beirne's 37-yard field goal attempt went wide left on La Crosse's first possession. But Joey Roth came up with an interception for the Eagles defense to keep Illinois Wesleyan off the board.
The Titans outgained the Eagles 546 yards to 277, but were haunted by seven turnovers.
UW-Whitewater 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10: The third-ranked Warhawks outscored the Cobbers 10-0 in the second half to pull away.
Whitewater fell behind 10-3 late in the second quarter on a 27-yard field goal, but Warhawks quarterback Zach Oles connected with JT Parish on a 54-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 left in the period to tie things up headed into the break.
Wojciech Gasien made a 33-yard field goal to put Whitewater ahead 13-10 with 10:24 left in the third quarter, and Oles scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth to put his team up by 10.
The Warhawks defense put in a dominant performance, holding the Cobbers to 189 yards of offense. They forced five turnovers.
Salisbury 24, UW-Oshkosh 19: Salisbury scored the first 24 points of the game and the Titans didn't have enough in the tank to rally.
Oshkosh went scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Riley Kallas' 66-yard touchdown run finally got the Titans on the board with 13:02 left to play.
Titans quarterback Kobe Berghammer, a Cumberland alumnus, threw two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the game to pull Oshkosh within five points. But the Titans onside kick attempt with 1:15 remaining failed, and Salisbury ran out the clock.
Oshkosh outgained Salisbury 421 yards to 265, but couldn't make it count on the scoreboard. Berghammer threw for 290 yards on 15 completions.
Bethel 38, UW-River Falls 20: The Royals scored 21 points in the third quarter to help overturn a 13-10 halftime deficit and grab the victory.
River Falls took a 20-17 lead in the third quarter on Ben Beckman's 41-yard touchdown pass to Alex Traxler, but 10th-ranked Bethel scored 21 unanswered points to end the game.
Beckman was 16 of 40 passing for three touchdowns and 258 yards, but was picked off twice.
Bethel racked up 516 yards of offense.