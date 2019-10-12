Defending WIAC champion UW-Whitewater got its toughest test of the season on Saturday. But as usual, the Warhawks made the grade.
Jarrod Ware scored the decisive touchdown early in the fourth quarter as third-ranked Whitewater held off No. 19 UW-Platteville 21-14 in Whitewater.
Stanley-Boyd graduate Ronny Ponick gave the Warhawks a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter. Quarterback Zach Oles tossed a 9-yard score to stretch the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Pioneers had an answer though, as Colin Schuetz threw two touchdown passes of his own — one in the second quarter and one in the third — to tie things up.
Ware broke off a 10-yard scoring run with 11:03 remaining in the game to break the tie, give Whitewater the lead for good and keep the Warhawks (5-0, 2-0) unbeaten.
Ponick racked up 109 yards on 15 carries to lead the Warhawks backfield, while Oles threw for 137 yards and ran for 114 more. Schuetz threw for 218 yards on 19 completions for Platteville (4-1, 1-1).
UW-Oshkosh 20, UW-Stevens Point 7: Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer threw a touchdown, Jaydon Haag made two field goals and the Titans improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in WIAC play.
Oshkosh held the Pointers to 230 yards of offense and forced two turnovers in a strong defensive showing.
Berghammer was 11 of 22 passing for 89 yards. He hit Riley Kallas for a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to put the Titans up 7-0.
Logan Heise returned an interception 27 yards for a score later in the second quarter, stretching that lead to 17-0.
Stevens Point's only scoring came on a two-yard touchdown run from ShamaJ Williams in the third quarter.