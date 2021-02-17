The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference plans to proceed with spring sports competition, the league announced Wednesday.
The return-to-play plan includes baseball, women's golf, men's and women's outdoor track and field, softball and women's tennis. Last year's spring season was cut short on March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am extremely excited that our spring sports student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete after experiencing a shortened season a year ago," WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said in a statement. "I would like to thank UW-System President Tommy G. Thompson, as well as all of our chancellors and administrators for their tireless work in making this possible."
Schedules can include nonconference opponents and each sport will be given a championship opportunity, the WIAC said in its statement. A decision on spectators will be made at a later date.
"All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Sports Science Institute Resocialization Guidelines, as well as state, institutional and local health and safety guidelines," according to the statement.
The WIAC, the conference home of both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, returned to competition this winter following a 10-month hiatus. Winter WIAC teams are competing in an abridged, conference-only schedule predominately played in February.
No spectators have been allowed for winter WIAC events.
The WIAC's decision puts in motion the return of UW-Eau Claire baseball, which is set to hit the field this spring for the first time in 26 years. The program, officially reinstated in October of 2019, is scheduled to return to the varsity ranks on March 20 with a doubleheader against UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds first home game is slated for April 3, a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh.
First-time head coach Charles Bolden is set to usher in a new era of Blugold baseball. UW-Stout baseball will also begin its season on March 20, meeting Platteville in a road doubleheader.
Blugolds softball will kick off this weekend with a doubleheader against Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday in Mankato, Minn. The team made the NCAA Tournament in its last full season of competition.