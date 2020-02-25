Talk about a final 25 seconds for Carter Brooks.
First, the junior forward for UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball hit a high-pressure midrange shot to give the Blugolds a cushion, putting the squad up 62-57 on UW-Stevens Point in the first round of the WIAC Championship.
When the Pointers came back down the floor, he laid down a massive swat that was pinned to the backboard and recovered by the Blugolds.
And finally, he hit one of the three free throws to help UWEC seal a win.
“I don’t normally show a lot of emotion out there,” Brooks said. “But I was definitely feeling pretty jacked up after those two plays.”
His efforts played a big factor in the Blugolds pulling off a 65-59 victory against the Pointers, the squad’s first in the WIAC tournament since 2016.
“Carter has not played well the last couple games, and as a result of that we haven’t played well,” Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. “Tonight, he was locked in from the beginning. I thought his defense was spectacular. He made a couple of his first shots and from there he just continued to get better as the game went on. He’s a big part of what we do.”
The Blugolds will next play top-seeded UW-Platteville, one of two teams to receive a bye in the playoff bracket. The Pioneers pose a massive test, considering the squad is ranked No. 6 in the country in the latest D3Hoops.com poll and is one of only two teams to receive a No. 1 vote.
“We’ve been with them every game we’ve played them,” Blugolds guard Cole Rabedeaux said. “And I think we’re a little more fired up than they are, fighting for that bid to the NCAA Tournament.”
UW-Eau Claire pulled ahead in the final seven and a half minutes of the first half, going on a 21-5 run than ran until the break. Cam Kuepers led the way during the outburst, scoring nine, while Brock Voigt had six.
“During that run, it started on defense,” Rabedeaux said. “Stevens Point’s a great offensive team. I think the better we play on defense, the more stops we get over and over, that helps us flow into our offense.”
Voigt was at the center of the most electric play of the run, hitting a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer after the Blugolds fumbled with the ball at the top of the arc with time running out. His desperation shot, which put the Blugolds up 27-16 with 3:58 left, sent the crowd into a frenzy that kept the energy level high in the final minutes of the half. Brooks helped keep the crowd buzzing with eight seconds on the clock when he swatted away one of the Pointers’ final attempts to cut into the lead before the break.
UW-Stevens Point came out firing in the second, with Ethan Bublitz eventually cutting the deficit to six on free throws with 9:35 left. Rabedeaux, quiet in the first half, had a massive individual effort to fend off the attack, scoring eight straight Blugold points on a pair of 3s and a fadeaway 2-pointer to push the lead back out to 52-40. After trading 3s, UWEC entered the final four minutes up 10.
But the Pointers weren’t done, getting as close as three points twice in the closing minutes thanks largely to an old-fashioned 3-point play from Zach Mootz and a basket through contact from Garrett Nelson.
That’s when Brooks fended off the run, starting with the mid-range shot that came with just three seconds remaining on the shot clock.
“I had a good amount of space,” Brooks said. “It felt long, but I was glad it went in.”
Brooks finished with a team-high 17 points, while Kuepers had 15. Page and Rabedeaux each added 12.
As for UWEC’s next foe, the Blugolds fell to UW-Platteville just last week when the Pioneers rode a stellar shooting performance to an 80-56 win at Zorn Arena. UW-Platteville shot 52% from the field and 63% from 3-point range to earn a regular season sweep of the two-game series.
The Pioneers have won seven straight but have shown they’re prone to an upset, falling to UW-Stevens Point and sixth-seeded UW-River Falls in the regular season.
“We’re going to have to play extremely well,” Siverling said. “We haven’t scored much against them, they’ve done a great job defensively with the way they guard. ... And then defensively, we’ve just got to guard that 3-point line.”
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Stevens Point 59
UW-Stevens Point (15-10, 7-7): Ethan Bublitz 17, Brandon Spray 18, Garrett Nelson 5, Blake Ehrke 12, Matt Koerner 2, Zach Mootz 5.
UW-Eau Claire (17-8, 8-6): Spencer Page 12, Cole Rabedeaux 12, Blake Wacholz 2, Cam Kuepers 15, Carter Brooks 17, Brock Voigt 7.
3-pointers: UW-Stevens Point 4 (Bublitz, Spray 3), UW-Eau Claire 9 (Page 2, Rabedeaux 2, Kuepers, Brooks 3, Voigt).
Halftime: UW-Eau Claire 36-20.