MENOMONIE — The WIAC men's basketball tournament game at UW-Stout between the Blue Devils and UW-Stevens Point Friday night was literally won in the last second.
Stevens Point’s Garrett Nelson drew a foul off Blue Devil senior Jon Ciriacks on a 3-point shot with a fraction of one second left to play. Nelson put in all three of his free throws to tie the game at 83. Stout couldn't connect on the ensuing inbound pass, and the Pointers got the ball back with under a second left. Moments later, Nelson hit the winning layup at the buzzer for an 85-83 victory.
"You know, these times are tough," Stout coach Jim Lake said. "They're always tough. I think it's tougher now than it has been for us in the previous three years. Because, you know, there was a real belief we’re playing good basketball here down the stretch and sometimes this stuff happens. I don't know why it happens. But it does.
"You know, we need to credit Stevens Point, they have played tooth-and-nail tough. They've been playing tough for a while, and they broke through and I give them a lot of credit for today. They were unbelievable. So I give a lot of credit to them."
Lake also said the Blue Devils were kicking themselves for some mistakes throughout the game, not just for the costly mistakes at the end.
"It's mistakes throughout the whole game that chip away at the whole thing," Lake said. "There's a lot of reasons why we wouldn't have been in the game without Jon."
Ciriacks accumulated 19 points in the matchup, and Armani Tinsley and Lovell Williams added 18 apiece. Stout’s Tyreese Alexander tied Pointer Darrius Bolden’s eight rebounds to lead the game.
Lake indicated after the game his seven seniors will be missed. He also voiced appreciation for the character of the athletes involved in his program.
Stout finished the season 16-9. Friday's game was the first time the Blue Devils hosted a WIAC tournament game since 2013.