Jessie Ruden was handed the keys to the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball offense as a freshman last season. The team wasn’t relying on her to be the leading scorer, but as the starting point guard, she’d need to facilitate on a squad full of veteran difference makers.
“You look through the league in the WIAC, it’s very rare to see freshmen starters, first of all,” Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. “And then you throw in freshman starter at the point guard. We have a pretty complex system that we run, so it is not easy for a freshman to take over, especially at the pace that we play.”
Englund had confidence the Rochester, Minn., native could handle the pressure, though. She’d developed in a successful program at John Marshall High School and closely watched her older sister, Jamie, compete at the Division I level with Arizona State.
The decision already had positive returns in Ruden’s first year, but should grow in impact as she moves along in her career. After the first week of this season, she appears to have taken a major jump. She averaged 18.5 points per game in the Blugolds’ two-game sweep of UW-La Crosse, good for third in the WIAC, and is hitting on 50% of her 3-point shots.
“It definitely has helped me a lot with the transition from high school to college, getting that experience so early on,” Ruden said. “It’s definitely built my confidence to where it is now. And that’s translated to this year. That’s definitely a major aspect to how I’ve played.”
She’s helped the Blugolds replace the production of last year’s top two leading scorers, since-graduated Hallee Hoeppner and Anna Graaskamp. According to Englund, this is all going as the staff envisioned.
“When I recruited Jessie, this is what we thought,” Englund said. This was the plan. She’d be able to play when she was a freshman and then as a sophomore be one of the best players in the league.”
Englund has particularly enjoyed working with a point guard of Ruden’s height. Standing at 5-foot-10, Ruden has some natural advantages.
“A 5-foot-10 point guard, I’ll take that any day,” Englund said. “I like big point guards. She just has the advantage of being able to see over the defenses a lot of the time.”
She’s also been able to shoot over defenses, hitting three times from deep in the opener and going 5 for 9 from beyond the arc Friday. Her average of four makes per game leads the WIAC. Englund says she’s been sharp ever since the team reconvened, impressive considering the hurdles to finding open courts during the pandemic.
“It was kind of tough to find a gym to get shots up,” Ruden said. “Once we were back on campus, we made sure to get in the gym as much as possible, use the shooting gun, get in with other teammates to push each other. That definitely helped.”
Focus shifts to WIAC
UW-Eau Claire athletes learned last week that their 2021 campaigns will not end with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA announced Wednesday, minutes before the Blugolds’ first competitions of the year, that all DIII tournaments were called off due to participation falling below a predetermined threshold.
That’s particularly tough to hear for an athletic department that had multiple winter programs compete in or make the NCAAs last year: Men’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, indoor track and field, swim and dive and wrestling. There’s still something to play for, though, with WIAC championships up for grabs.
“You have a chance to still raise two banners next year,” Blugold women’s hockey coach Erik Strand said. “It would be unprecedented if we were able to find a way to play in the championship game, to be four years in a row in the championship game, regardless of the outcome. That’s not easy to do in this conference. There’s still a lot that we’re playing for.”
Players and coaches are focusing on what they can control.
“This is my 26th year doing this as a coach and as an educator,” Englund said. “Your focus all the time is on your players, on growth, on teaching, and, especially this year, making those two hours the best two hours of the day. That’s what we’re doing. We’re fortunate to be able to have a conference tournament and there’s going to be a champion in that conference tournament. So, you bet, game on.”
Series stealers
The WIAC has drastically altered its schedule structure this year to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread during the pandemic. Basketball and hockey teams are playing the same opponent back to back on Wednesdays and Fridays, setting up a two-game series of sorts.
Three of the eight basketball series in the first week of play resulted in sweeps, and all three of those involved local teams. The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout women are both 2-0, while the Blugold men dropped a pair of games to UW-La Crosse.
Blink and you may miss this abridged season. With one week in the books, the women’s hockey teams are already a fourth of the way into their regular seasons, while the basketball squads and men’s hockey teams are a fifth of the way through.
“It’s sad to think about it like that,” Strand said. “But we’ve talked about this as a group, too. We’re in our own little bubble. It’s more of a modified tournament. It’s a great way for us to build that confidence to take those next steps.”
UWEC’s banner oddity
No, it isn’t a misprint. Strand has already been asked that a couple of times.
There’s a new banner hanging at Hobbs Ice Arena after the Blugolds women’s hockey program earned its first ever WIAC regular season championship last season. Nearly all the lettering on it is yellow, everything but the “2020.” The first 20 is yellow, but the second 20 is white.
The meaning behind it? Strand said the final 20 represents a season that will never be finished for the players who were still gunning for an NCAA title when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in last year’s winter NCAA tournaments being canceled.
“For our group, those seniors especially from last year, they haven’t been very far mentally from me since this happened,” Strand said. “We were just trying to find a way to honor them, not just in the immediate term but the long term. ... The story has really resonated with people. I just can’t think of a better way to honor not only our team, but the seven other teams that were still playing that will never know how that would have gone.”