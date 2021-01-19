The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's return to action has officially taken shape.
The WIAC announced Tuesday its Council of Chancellors unanimously voted to begin winter sports on Feb. 1. The conference had announced in December it planned to play a truncated, conference-only season which would primarily take place in February. It confirmed Tuesday that schools will only compete against fellow WIAC members.
Spectators will not be allowed at winter conference events, the WIAC's Tuesday release said. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations. Local health and safety guidelines will also apply.
In Tuesday's release, the conference provided a general outline of what each sport's schedule will look like. Although the WIAC championships have been called off in a handful of sports, regular season and some postseason events will be allowed in each sport.
Men's and women's basketball look markedly different than usual. Teams will be divided into two divisions, with every team playing two games against each divisional opponent and one crossover game against the other division. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will play in the West along with UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls. UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater will make up the East.
Ordinarily, the WIAC is not split into divisions and schools play two games each against every other team.
All eight schools will qualify for this season's conference tournament, which begins on March 1. In a typical year, only the top six teams would take part in the tournament.
As usual, the winner of the conference tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
In women's hockey, teams will play an eight-game conference schedule. Men's hockey teams will play a 10-game schedule. All women's and men's teams will qualify for the conference tournaments which start March 10 and 18, respectively.
Indoor track and field and swim and dive teams will be able to compete in meets until March 6, although the WIAC championships for both sports have been canceled. The NCAA championships, however, are still scheduled to go on.
Wrestling squads can compete in duals until Feb. 19. The WIAC championship has been canceled, but Eau Claire is still set to host the Division III Upper Midwest Regional on Feb. 26 and 27. The NCAA championships, scheduled for March 12 and 13, will be in La Crosse.
Gymnastics teams can participate in dual meets until April 3, but the WIAC championship and national championship have both been called off.
WIAC schools have not competed in sports since last winter. The 2020 spring and fall seasons were both canceled due to the pandemic. In September, the conference suspended the winter sports season until the end of 2020.
Most teams at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout began practice in full last week after getting through a round of COVID-19 testing. UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said following the WIAC’s original return-to-play announcement that the school planned to use around 5,000 to 6,000 tests for its athletes this winter if it were to use antigen testing.