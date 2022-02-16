The UW-Stout men’s basketball team outscored UW-La Crosse 13-3 in the final three minutes of the game, adding up to a 76-66 upset of the seventh-ranked Eagles on Wednesday in La Crosse.
The game was tied at 63 when Armani Tinsley hit a layup to put the Blue Devils ahead with 2:17 remaining. They led the rest of the way to stun a team that’s ranked in the top 10 nationally and had only lost four times prior.
Tinsley led all scorers with 24 points. Jon Ciriacks added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Stout, and Luke Geiger surpassed the 1,000 mark for his career with seven points.
The Blue Devils led by nine with just over 11 minutes left to play, but endured a La Crosse rally to get back in the game. Stout saved its best for last, getting six points from Tinsley in the final two and a half minutes of the victory.
Stout out-rebounded the Eagles 49-32.
It was a signature win for Stout, which finished the regular season 16-8. That includes a 7-6 mark in the WIAC, matching UW-Whitewater for the fourth-best winning percentage in the conference. Either the Blue Devils or Warhawks appear likely to receive a bye in the conference tournament, pending the results of the seeding meetings that took place late Wednesday night.
UW-Platteville 60, UW-Eau Claire 56 (OT): The Blugolds nearly stunned the eighth-ranked Pioneers, but let a lead slip late in regulation and couldn’t recover in overtime.
Eau Claire led 52-49 in the closing seconds of regulation, but Kyle Tuma made a 3-pointer for Platteville to tie the game with only a few ticks left on the clock. With one last chance to win in regulation, the Blugolds turned the ball over with three seconds left and the game went to overtime.
Eau Claire could only muster four points in the extra period, all from the free throw line. Quentin Shields made a go-ahead layup midway through overtime to put Platteville ahead, and they never trailed again.
The majority of Eau Claire’s points came from its bench. Brock Voigt returned from injury and scored 16 in a reserve role, and Carter Hanke added 13 points off the bench.
The Blugolds sit in seventh place in the WIAC entering the conference tournament and appear likely to receive the No. 7 seed. If the seeds are awarded based on the conference standings, the Blugolds would visit UW-River Falls in the first round on Friday.
However, the seeds are pending the results of the seeding meetings that took place late Wednesday night.
Women’s basketball
UW-La Crosse 74, UW-Stout 60: The Blue Devils likely saw their chance at the No. 2 seed for the WIAC tournament pass them by, falling at home to the Eagles.
La Crosse built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and saw it rise to as many as 19 in the third. The Blue Devils pushed back in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t dig out of the hole.
The Eagles shot 47% from the floor and 52% from beyond the arc. Stout couldn’t slow down Emma Gamoke, who led the way with 29 points. She made seven 3-pointers.
Stout got 18 points and nine rebounds from Amanda Giesen. Raegan Sorensen added 10 points.
The defeat dropped the Blue Devils to 8-5 in the WIAC. They entered the night in second place but sit behind 9-5 UW-Eau Claire after the evening’s results. Only the top two seeds in the conference earn double byes; the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds receive a single bye.