Tyra Boettcher and Ellie Clayton each scored 19 points, with Clayton coming off the bench to do so, as UW-Eau Claire women's basketball stayed undefeated with an 86-58 senior night victory against UW-River Falls on Wednesday at the McPhee Strength and Performance Center.
Up just one at the halftime break, the Blugolds pulled away in both the third and fourth quarters to earn the team's fourth double-digit victory of the season. UWEC bested the Falcons 26-17 in the third and 28-10 in the fourth to move to 5-0. They remain the last unbeaten team on both the men's and women's side in the WIAC.
Katie Essen notched 15 points and Jessie Ruden added 12 for the Blugolds, whose defense held UW-River Falls to 32% shooting from the field and 22% from 3-point range. Macy Nilsen led the Falcons with 19 points.
UW-Eau Claire's seniors — Maizie Deihl, Katelyn Morgan and Essen — were honored in a ceremony following the final buzzer.
The Blugolds will travel to River Falls for a rematch Friday.
UW-La Crosse 67, UW-Stout 59: The Blue Devils got 20 points from Haylee Yaeger, but still fell into a tie with the Eagles for second in the WIAC's West Division with the loss. UW-Stout is riding a three-game losing streak stretching back to last week's losses to rival UW-Eau Claire.
Anna Mutch was the Blue Devils' only other double-digit scorer, finishing with 14 points. Yaeger had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Stout cut the deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, but UW-La Crosse was able to seal it by scoring its final 11 points at the line.
Alana Gilles scored 18 and Emma Gamoke added 17 for the Eagles. These teams play in Menomonie on Friday.
Men's basketball
UW-River Falls 78, UW-Eau Claire 58: The Falcons dominated the second half, outscoring the Blugolds 47-29 to end UW-Eau Claire's two-game winning streak. UW-River Falls shot 60% from the field and 57% from 3-point range in the second half to pull away.
David Ijadimbola scored 13 points and tied for the team high with four rebounds for the Blugolds, while Carter Brooks had 10 points.
McDonell grad Alex Ohde led the charge for UW-River Falls, scoring 21 points, while teammate and North grad Noah Hanson hit three 3-pointers.
The Blugolds host UW-River Falls Friday.
UW-La Crosse 84, UW-Stout 62: The Blue Devils cut a 19-point Eagles halftime lead down to 12 with a 12-2 run in the early stages of the second half, but weren't able to get back within single digits the rest of the way. UW-La Crosse pulled away toward the end, leading by as much as 24.
TYreese Alexander scored 18 points for UW-Stout, one of 10 players to find the scoresheet. Armani Tinsley added 10 and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
Wyatt Cook led the Eagles with 26 points, and teammate Ethan Anderson had 22.
UW-Stout travels to La Crosse Friday.